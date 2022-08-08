Waseca will soon be welcoming a new face to its economic development team. Tina Wilson will be starting her position as the department's new manager Aug. 29.
The position is a new one to the city, and City Manager Lee Mattson said it’s a consolidation of the economic development coordinator position, previously held by Gary Sandholm, with certain duties also taken from the assistant to the city manager, which is a position currently held by Mike Anderson.
According to Mattson, the position will focus on the economic growth of Waseca, but will also be partially focused on growing the community itself, in order to attract more business organically. Among other duties, Mattson said the economic development manager will be focused on providing help to startups looking to set up in Waseca, provide support to daycares, and improve and preserve the housing market in town.
The decision to consolidate the positions, according to Mattson, came at a potential cost to productivity, but was done with the aim of easing some of the taxpayer burden.
“The reason we consolidated is that we’re trying to become more efficient. This is going to lessen the time we can spend on economic development in total, but it arose out of a desire to reduce or eliminate the taxpayer burden,” Mattson said. “It wasn’t done without some consideration. [The city] talked to the Economic Development Authority, and it was even mentioned to the council … We won’t have the same time availability that we did to work on certain projects … but I’m confident that Tina has the skills and abilities that will work well for us.”
City Councilor John Mansfield, who is the council representative for the EDA board, said that the EDA saw an opportunity to combine the positions with a new candidate, as it felt that not enough was being done previously in the city.
Even in the uncharted waters of a new position, Mattson is confident that Wilson has what it takes to be successful in this position and make the most out of it.
“She has a wealth of experience. I think she’s a creative problem solver and knows how to approach a problem and find a solution. She has a lot of experience working in areas that are a little more rural as opposed to urban areas, and she showed a lot of passion for the job and the community. I think that her experience will make her a good fit for working with our community to achieve our goals,” Mattson said. “We’re just really happy to have her aboard.”
Ethan Becker is a reporter for the Waseca County News. Reach him at (507) 333-3133.
