...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CDT TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Heat index values 98 to 102 expected today, lows in the
mid 70s tonight, and hot again on Tuesday.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central and south central
Minnesota.
* WHEN...From noon today to 6 PM CDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
Warrant issued after man allegedly threats another over text
A New Richland man is wanted by police after he allegedly threatened another man and his family.
The warrant for David Andrew Patterson, 51, was issued Thursday in Waseca County District Court. Patterson is wanted for felony threats of violence for an incident that allegedly took place June 28.
According to the criminal complaint, New Richland police responded to a call of someone being threatened via text messages. The victim reportedly stated Patterson has been sending him threatening messages that made him fearful for his and his wife’s life. Court records show the victim forwarded and screenshotted the messages for police to review.
According to police, messages sent from Patterson to the victim include calling the victim a “dead man,” stating he hopes the victim dies soon and saying people will “take care” of the victim and his family soon.
Patterson was convicted earlier this year for gross misdemeanor harassment of the same victim, according to court records. In that case, Patterson sent threatening text messages to the victim and another individual. A felony charge of threats of violence were dropped per the plea agreement, and a sentencing hearing for Patterson is scheduled for July 26.
