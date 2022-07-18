A New Richland man is wanted by police after he allegedly threatened another man and his family.

The warrant for David Andrew Patterson, 51, was issued Thursday in Waseca County District Court. Patterson is wanted for felony threats of violence for an incident that allegedly took place June 28.

According to the criminal complaint, New Richland police responded to a call of someone being threatened via text messages. The victim reportedly stated Patterson has been sending him threatening messages that made him fearful for his and his wife’s life. Court records show the victim forwarded and screenshotted the messages for police to review.

According to police, messages sent from Patterson to the victim include calling the victim a “dead man,” stating he hopes the victim dies soon and saying people will “take care” of the victim and his family soon.

Patterson was convicted earlier this year for gross misdemeanor harassment of the same victim, according to court records. In that case, Patterson sent threatening text messages to the victim and another individual. A felony charge of threats of violence were dropped per the plea agreement, and a sentencing hearing for Patterson is scheduled for July 26.

Patterson’s current whereabouts are unknown.

