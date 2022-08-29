Parade Crowd

A large crowd turned out for the Waldorf Days parade, to watch the mix of floats and gather the candy thrown to kids in the crowd. (Ethan Becker/southernminn.com)

The final summer festival for Waseca County took place last weekend and had a packed schedule, which was partially stopped by rain.

Sheriff's Posse

The Waseca County Sheriff’s Posse kicked off the Waldorf Days parade with two deputies riding horseback. (Ethan Becker/southernminn.com)
Red Dirt Road

Red Dirt Road took to the stage at the Waldorf Days Fireman’s Dance to perform and entertain for the crowd on Friday nigh. (Photo courtesy of Red Dirt Road)
Fireman's Burgers

A crowd turned out to enjoy some burgers and sweet corn to kick off the Waldorf Days events. (Photo courtesy of Rob Wilkening)
Candy Collecting

Candy collecting was a favorite activity for all ages at the Waldorf Days parade. (Ethan Becker/southernminn.com)
Class of '81

The Waldorf Pemberton class of 1981 was just one of the floats featuring alumni from the history of Waldorf and Waldorf Pemberton High Schools. (Ethan Becker/southernminn.com)

Ethan Becker is a reporter for the Waseca County News. Reach him at (507) 333-3133.

