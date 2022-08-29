The final summer festival for Waseca County took place last weekend and had a packed schedule, which was partially stopped by rain.
Waldorf held its community celebration, Waldorf Days, along with an All-School Reunion festival last weekend, with most of the festivities taking place around Main Street or at the Community Center, with the bulk taking place Saturday morning and afternoon.
On Friday, there was the Fireman’s Burger and Sweet Corn Dinner, with Mis Tres Flores Ice Cream providing deserts. Following the dinner, the Fireman’s Dance took place outside the Fire Hall with Red Dirt Road performing. According to its Facebook page, Red Dirt Road combines, “...great harmonies, killer musicianship, and an arena style light show” to put on their act, which is a mix of country and rock.
Saturday’s festivities began with the opening of the events at 9 a.m., which included military activities, axe throwing and gravity box basketball. In the Community Center at 9 there was coffee and donuts, and then Bingo, sponsored by the American Legion Post 587. In the former high school, there were Waldorf history exhibits, an all-school reunion presentation and a chance to purchase Waldorf Days memorabilia. Food trucks pulled into Main Street to open at 11, and a bean bag tournament took place at noon.
Beginning shortly after 2 p.m. was the Waldorf Days parade. The parade featured 45 minutes worth of floats from local businesses to antique cars and tractors to political candidates. There were also floats from select high school classes, including one from the final graduating class of Waldorf High School.
The festivities on Saturday were dampened slightly by the poor weather the area had in the evening. Rain began around 7 p.m., which unfortunately meant that they had to cancel the Teen Dance and the Street Dance that were scheduled for that night, with Maiden Dixie having to cancel their performance at the street dance because of severe weather.
Luckily, the events for Sunday were able to go forward as planned, beginning with a community polka service led by Pastor M. Matthews, with the Jolly Ramblers band performing before, during and after the service. The service was followed by a pancake breakfast and then an opportunity to tour the Pink Schoolhouse and JR’s Barn.
Ethan Becker is a reporter for the Waseca County News. Reach him at (507) 333-3133.
