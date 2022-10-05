Absentee ballots

Received absentee ballots sit in mail bins before being scanned for counting on election night at the Ramsey County Absentee Ballot Count Center in St. Paul, Minn. on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020. (Evan Frost/MPR News file)

Early and absentee voting has been underway in Minnesota for the last week, giving local voters the opportunity to be among the first in the nation to make their voices heard in this fall’s hotly contested midterm elections.

Andrew Deziel is a freelance writer. Reach the editor at editor@apgsomn.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments