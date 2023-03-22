Dr. Mackenzie Hoy’s journey to becoming a self-proclaimed “chiropractic evangelist” began in college. Noting that she was always drawn to medicine, a nursing program seemed like an obvious choice for the Waseca native. However, the path came with its own obstacles.
“I had trouble keeping a 4.0 GPA. I wasn’t a bad student, but I just didn’t get straight A’s. I was an average student,” Hoy said. “So I was having problems getting into my school’s nursing program.”
Because of these issues, Hoy took a different path in college. One day, as a chiropractor visited one of her classes, Hoy said she realized her true calling.
“For whatever reason there was this lightbulb that went off when I began to think about the body in a completely different way,” Hoy said. “Just because you don’t have pain, doesn’t mean that something’s not wrong.”
Hoy’s approach to medicine is known as the “holistic approach”, where practitioners view the body as a complete system, and take things like stressors in your life, emotional stability and even the stability of bowel movements in trying to find what might be weighing down someone’s quality of life.
“It’s looking at the whole of the body — mental, emotional and spiritual health — to help figure out what might be wrong,” Hoy said.
Pursuing this passion, Hoy graduated in 2019 from Life University, located in Georgia, with a Doctorate of Chiropractic. Soon after, she opened the doors of Vibrant Family Chiropractic in Waseca.
As the business continued to grow, Hoy kept looking for a bigger space. Finally, she landed at her current office at 201 S. State St.; she recently moved in and began taking appointments.
Along with the relocation came another addition: expanding into what Hoy calls “The Vibrant Collective.”
“The Vibrant Collective is a collection of holistic health minded practitioners. I hope for it to become a holistic hub for families in Waseca and southern Minnesota to use as a resource,” Hoy said.
Currently, Hoy said the team consists of about 13 people. While she is the only chiropractor, she has a number of yoga teachers, massage therapists, nutritionists and bodyworkers, along with two assistants and two interns.
“One of them is our business intern … so they’re handling more of the running of the business side of things,” Hoy said. “The other is an intern who’s getting her master’s in holistic health, so she was just looking for an outlet for some experience. She recently started doing our newsletter for us.”
With the new location, Hoy said she stays busy, seeing around 120 patients a week. Some of them are one-time visitors who have back problems or other immediate issues, but others, Hoy said, are returning customers experiencing first-hand the benefits of holistic health.
While the present may be mostly used for adjusting to her new space, Hoy’s mind is always on the future, and she’s already got some goals in mind for where to go next.
“For me, the first one is getting to grow to the point where we can hire another doctor, so I can have some more free time to do things in the community,” Hoy said. “We’re also looking at things like offering workshops or possibly some retreats. We’ve got a lot of event ideas.