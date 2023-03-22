Dr. Mackenzie Hoy’s journey to becoming a self-proclaimed “chiropractic evangelist” began in college. Noting that she was always drawn to medicine, a nursing program seemed like an obvious choice for the Waseca native. However, the path came with its own obstacles.

Dr. Mackenzie Hoy performs an adjustment on a patient. While she has several tools to help with her work, she said she enjoys working with her hands the most. (File Photo/southernminn.com)

