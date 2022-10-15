The United South Central Rebels played spoiler in the Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton Homecoming football game on Thursday night, with their running game and an untimely interception leading to a 22-14 USC victory.

JWP Bulldogs football

The JWP Bulldogs were unable to topple the USC Rebels on Thursday night for the high school's homecoming football game, losing 22-14. (Ethan Becker/southernminn.com)
Karson Lindsay

Quarterback Karson Lindsay went 11-25 in the air for 145 yards. He also ran for 12 yards across three carries. (Ethan Becker/southernminn.com)
JWP King and Queen

The JWP Homecoming Court was recognized two-by-two at the halftime of the game, along with the most recent inductees into the JWP Athletic Hall of Fame. Pictured: JWP king Jack Cahill and queen Jessa Westphal. (Ethan Becker/southernminn.com)
Ryder Thissen

Ryder Thissen scored two touchdowns in a losing effort by the JWP Bulldogs on Thursday night. (Ethan Becker/southernminn.com)

Ethan Becker is a reporter for the Waseca County News. Reach him at (507) 333-3133.

