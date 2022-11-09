Sitting over on the side of courtroom two in the Waseca County Courthouse, Ashley Petker begins a game of rock paper scissors with her youngest son, Ryatt. What may have seemed unremarkable in any other circumstance was a milestone and a moment of joy for Petker.
Petker was in the courtroom – along with her two kids, boyfriend and members of her church – to celebrate her graduation from the Steele/Waseca Drug Court. The drug court, which was established in 2013, aims to help people who are at a high risk for criminal activity, due to drug use. Petker, who entered the program in March 2021, graduated on Oct. 27, 2022, along with Marcos Trevino.
Petker was arrested for drug-related offenses in late 2020 and chose the drug court program over prison time. She has two sons — Ryatt, 6. and Talon, 7 — who she can now see again — the inspiration for her recovery.
Beginnings
“My parents are both addicts, so I drank a little bit and smoked some weed, but I really stayed away from drugs,” Petker said, recalling the beginning of her problems.
According to the Orlando Recovery Center, children whose parents have substance use disorders are more likely to develop addiction themselves, with the American Psychological Association saying that genetics can account for up to 60% of the reason someone becomes addicted.
“One day, when my son was nine months old, I was having trouble swallowing. … My chest hurt so bad, and the only time I could really swallow was when I took a hot bath,” Petker said.
Petker went into the ICU and they found a cyst in her chest, which had to be surgically removed. During the surgery, to get to the cyst, doctors had to break two of Petker’s ribs, and they gave her painkillers to deal with the pain.
“I remember, when I left, I asked if any of these drugs were addictive, and the doctor said if I took them when I was in pain, I wouldn’t get high,” Petker said.
A few weeks later, while playing with her son, Petker said she tweaked her arm pretty badly, and that Tylenol and Ibuprofen weren’t helping.
“I remembered I had some Oxycontin in the cabinet, I took one, and like 15 minutes I just remember feeling really good. I was really happy,” Petker said, adding that it was then she knew there was a problem. “I just felt like I knew that I’d unleashed something that was going to be a big problem.”
Petker describes her journey, from becoming addicted to Oxycontin and going to a Suboxone clinic that unexpectedly closed down. While going through what Petker called “severe withdrawal,” a friend asked if she’d ever done heroin and soon Petker said she was addicted.
Opioid use, such as Oxycontin, isn’t an uncommon way for people to become addicted to harder, more illicit drugs. According to the National Institute on Drug Abuse, a 2008/2009 study of young heroin users found that 80% of them began with prescription opioid abuse.
When Petker’s ex-husband found out about her addiction, he took their kids and moved from Utah, where he and Petker were living, to Minnesota. That same day, Petker said she was arrested in Utah and charged with “six different felonies.”
In December 2020, Petker was living in Forest Lake but was traveling to Waseca to see her kids for Christmas. According to her, she’d been awake for three days and arrived to her parents’ apartment at 3 a.m.
“My ex was supposed to bring the kids around at 10, but he came a lot earlier than that,” Petker said. She added that, only a few hours later, she was woken up by the sound of her kids rushing into her parents’ apartment.
“I kept treats and snacks in my purse for my kids back then, and my oldest went in to see what he could snack on, and he pulled out a meth pipe,” Petker said. The event caused Petker’s ex-husband to call the cops, who arrived, and, according to Petker, said they wouldn’t take her in due to the COVID-19 pandemic but that she would “pay dearly for the choices she made.”
She was charged with felony possession of drug paraphernalia around children, and sentenced to a year and a day in prison. However, she could instead go through drug court, receive help, and not go to jail.
Recovery
Petker spent 19 months in the drug court, and at her graduation Nicole Grams, the drug court coordinator, said that she displayed a great deal of focus and drive. Petker attributes that focus to her kids, who she was getting sober for.
“When I was sober, I always told myself that I’d quit if it ever affected my kids, that I’d do anything to do the right thing for them. I would’ve walked away and left them alone if it meant not endangering them,” Petker said. “Relapsing wasn’t an option. Failing wasn’t an option.”
Petker attributes a lot of her success to the support system that she had built throughout her recovery process. Namely, that system included the members at her church, the employees and customers at Oscar’s — where Petker worked while going through drug court — and, somewhat ironically, the law enforcement personnel in Waseca and Waseca County.
“Maru and Oscar chose to give me a chance when nobody else would,” Petker said, explaining that she had trouble finding work because of her criminal background. This problem extended to finding housing, one of the last hurdles Petker had to overcome to get her kids back.
“I kept getting turned down because of my felony record. … One day, Maru and Oscar said that they thought (Waseca County Sheriff Deputy Trevor Kanewischer) had an apartment open. I texted him, and he told me to come by and look at it,” Petker said.
Petker began to tell Kanewischer about her past and how she had an extensive criminal record, but he interrupted her.
“He said, ‘I know who you are. But I know that we’ve seen you do everything that you’re supposed to, and I want to see you succeed,’” Petker said.
The next day, after finding out Petker had spent everything she had just to move in and had no furniture or possessions, Petker said Kanewischer bought a trailer filled with couches, coffee tables and end tables and loaded it into her apartment.
Petker also attributes part of her recovery to her church, which saw people step up to help her when she joined. Petker, who was an atheist when entering recovery, still carries the first Bible she got while in recovery. It’s now earmarked on pages that had important verses to her, and filled with kind notes from the customers who saw her while she worked at Oscar’s.
Ultimately, Petker’s recovery is due to the love she has for her kids, and the fact that she dreamed of having a normal life with them. Petker said she wasn’t able to play much when she was a kid, and that her kids are constantly teaching her how to do it now. One day, her youngest wanted to try Cops and Robbers, and she asked if he could teach her how.
“Oh, yes, Mommy, of course,” he said. “See, the thing is, I win … every time.”
She wouldn’t have it any other way.