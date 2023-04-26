The issue of poverty is always impacting people’s lives, and right now, many are newly facing some tough choices.
“We’ve lost businesses in the community, and now we’re seeing the cost of inflation that has hit people’s budgets,” Bev Herfindahl said. “Food, although it’s a necessity, it doesn’t have as much space when people have to pay for gas to get to work and pay the heating bill.”
Herfindahl is the acting director of the Waseca Area Neighborhood Service Center, until they find someone to take up the position on a more permanent basis.
The service center is known in the community for its thrift store and food shelf, but it also has a number of services aimed at helping people who may be falling behind the line.
The rising problem of poverty
Ask anyone who works with people or families in need, and they’ll all tell you the same thing: the issue is getting worse. And yet, look at any chart or graph dealing with poverty rates in the county, state or country, and you’ll see one thing: the issue is getting better.
According to state census data, in 2015, the percentage of people in poverty in Minnesota was 10.2%, while in 2020, that number was 9.4%. In the U.S., the percentage of people living on less than $5.50 a day was 2%, the highest it had been since 1974. Since then, as of 2020, that number has shrunk to 1.7%. So why does everyone say the problem is getting worse?
To start, the census is only done once every 10 years. The last one took place in April 2020, just a few months into the COVID-19 pandemic. So now, three years later, the date may not have caught up with the issue at hand.
In March 2021, just under a year later, Human Rights Watch reported that 74.7 million people in the country had lost work during the pandemic and “some 24 million adults reported experiencing hunger, and more than six million said they fear being evicted or foreclosed on in the next two months, due to their inability to make housing payments.”
Those who work with people in poverty or families in need are seeing the issues firsthand, and they say the pandemic was the key factor in aggravating what had been a historic downturn of poverty over the last decade. It’s being felt here in Waseca County.
“There’s been a real need demonstrated in our community, especially in the poverty level among families,” Kris Lapides said. Lapides serves as the family services coordinator for Hartley Elementary. “Things have gone up, especially with cost of living and COVID.”
Lapides was specifically talking about the rise of need seen in the Backpack Food Program, one of the programs that the service center provides by partnering with local schools. However, her perspective isn’t a unique one.
“By far, the problem is getting worse. It’s been worse in the last five years than it had in the 10 previous to that,” Waseca Police Captain Kris Markeson said.
Markeson added that, over the last few months, just off the top of his head, he could think of 13 names of people his department has helped with addressing their issues.
“And those are just the ones we’ve had repeated contact with,” Markeson said.
Even with more and more people seeking help, Lapides and Markeson both agree that there are many who still can’t bring themselves to admit to the reality of their situation.
“There’s a lot of stigma surrounding these issues that, as adults, we can manage, but it’s hard for kids to do that,” Lapides said, explaining why the schools work in secret to distribute the food for the Backpack Food Program.
“Our view is that if people want help, they’ll take it,” Markeson said. “Some of them are too proud to ask for help. Others don’t think they need help and think they can get by.”
With the problem only getting worse, the question is raised, what’s being done to help both at the local and state level?
State help
“There have been a few initiatives passed. We’re in the final months of the Legislature, so a lot of proposals have been passed to committees,” Sen. Nick Frentz said. Frentz is the Democratic senator for Minnesota District 18; he resides in North Mankato. Sen. John Jasinski and Rep. John Petersburg, both Republicans representing Waseca, were reached out to for comment, but neither was able to respond to the County News during a busy legislative session.
“Some things are coming into focus,” Frentz added. “A big one is the Child Tax Credit, which can be a powerful way to help families with dependent children.”
With that proposed program, Minnesota hopes to become one of just nine other states that have a refundable child tax credit program. If the program is passed, it could equal a credit of up to $3,000 for each qualifying child ages 0-5, and $1,000 for each child ages 6-17. However, the proposal isn’t without opposition.
“I just think that $4 billion gives us a lot of services, gets us closer to universal health care. As we look at the larger tax omnibus, this is going to be a huge price tag,” Rep. Andy Smith said in a hearing on the bill. Smith was referring to the over $4 billion that would be lost from the state’s general fund by fiscal year 2025.
Another proposed bill helping people in need would be HF11, which would establish a rent assistance program as a separate account in the housing development fund. However, no further work has been done on that bill since January.
Frentz also pointed out that, as a part of this legislative session, Minnesota passed a bill giving free breakfasts and lunches to students at participating schools in the state, with Minnesota being just the fourth state to have a program like that.
“Every child gets a breakfast and a lunch,” Frentz said, adding that there may be as many as 18% of families in Minnesota who already qualify for the free or reduced lunch program, but don’t know and haven’t applied. This number is in addition to the 275,000 students who do qualify and receive the program benefits.
Local help
Going along with those efforts at the state level to provide for families in need are efforts to fill the gap at the local level. In Waseca County, that’s primarily done through programs provided by the Neighborhood Area Service Center. One of their biggest programs is the Backpack Food Program.
“We provide for kids in kindergarten through sixth grade that don’t have access to food over the weekend,” Herfindahl said. “We have a class of kids that come in regularly and pack the bags, and then work with the school social workers to distribute them discreetly.”
And while the service provided is essential to many students in the district, organizers worry about its longevity if the need continues to increase.
“Our biggest challenge right now is sourcing food. We’re constantly looking at ways to source more food, as Channel 1 hasn’t been able to necessarily keep up,” Jim Packard said. Packard is the Family Services Coordinator for Waseca Intermediate Schools.
The Backpack Food Program isn’t the only program the service center offers, however. They also have what they call the “In a Pinch” program, which provides funds to people who have pressing bills or other emergencies that need to be addressed.
“We ask for an original bill and proof of ID; we want to know they live in Waseca County,” Herfindahl said.
Herfindahl added that the service center tries to work with the resident to pay the bill, instead of paying the entire thing for them. This step helps the funds they have go a longer way.
“If we offer to help you, that may be the only offer we give you this year. … And [residents] understand that. We’d like to give more help; they’d like to see more help; but we just can’t,” Herfindahl said.
All of these programs provided by the service center rely on one thing: funding. And securing those donations has proven harder in recent times than it has in the past.
“Donations aren’t as high as they used to be. They’re going down. Business is going down, and the businesses have to pay more to keep their employees,” Thrift Store Manager Barb Grotberg said. “We have some that have been able to keep up, but for many of them, what they used to give has gone dry.”
The funding problem exists across the entire spectrum of this issue. It’s an inherent part of nearly all services designed to help people in need. When asked what the Backpack Food Program most desperately needs, Packard and Lapides thought the same word: “Money.” And when the money in these services dry up, Markeson said that people often resort to more drastic measures.
“Some of these people do commit crimes, mostly thefts. We’ve had a lot of instances of people stealing diapers and formula, because they can’t afford it,” Markeson said. However, the police captain was quick to point out that, in the vast majority of cases, the calls the Police Department gets about homeless people or people in need are ones where they aren’t breaking the law.
“We had a woman who was sleeping in the parking lot of the police station, because it’s where she felt the safest,” Markeson said. “We offered her help, but she refused. Ultimately, we just let her be. It’s a public lot … and our attitude is it’s not against the law to be homeless.”
Despite all the problems these services face, they all often work together to do great work for the community. And nobody who helps people in need wants them to not ask for help out of fear there won’t be any.
“Not everyone qualifies [for state aid help], but they know that they can come in here and get the help they need,” Herfindahl said. “At least, I hope they know.”