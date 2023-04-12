The cultural image of a city in poverty isn’t one that meshes well with Waseca, partially because the idea that “Waseca residents don’t live in poverty” is a largely fair one. An estimated 8.8% of county residents live below the poverty level, according to 2020 census data, which is beneath the state average of 9.3%.
However, the problem may not come with a large amount of residents “officially” living in poverty, but with a large amount of residents living paycheck-to-paychek by having an income too high for benefits, yet too low to for any mistakes or unforeseen circumstances.
According to 2020 United States Census data, the median income for Waseca County is around $32,000, just $5,000 a year more than the maximum income requirement to go on SNAP in Minnesota. The median household income is $66,502, and with an average of 2.39 people living in each house, that income sits at about $20,000 more than the SNAP requirements for a household of 3 and $11,000 more than the requirements for a household of four.
And while 8.8% of residents live in “government declared poverty”, another 5.3% live with an income within $10,000 a year above the poverty level, leaving many residents with little room for error or unforeseen expenses.
That disparity is especially pronounced in smaller communities. With a state average of 8.9%, the percent of residents in Waseca County spreads from a decent 4.1% in Janesville to an overwhelming 24.7% in Waldorf. In Waseca, that number is 11.5%.
So the problem isn’t limited to people already in poverty, but also people at risk of entering poverty. And the concern is only continuing to grow.
“This time last year, we were serving about 75 families. Now, we’re serving about 150 families,” Nikki Schaffer said.
Schaffer is the Waseca Food Shelf coordinator, and she added that a big part of the reason for the increase is inflation and people not being able to keep up with their everyday expenses.
“Prices and inflation have gone up, and benefits haven’t risen to meet that, so people need help,” she said.
Skyrocketing inflation and rising prices, in general, especially following the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, have caused many residents to begin seeking more help financially, and it has left many Waseca residents in need of assistance of all kinds.
Scope of the issue
Talk to anyone who works with services like these, whether it be social workers or the service providers themselves, and they’ll all agree on one thing: the need is increasing.
“In the few years that I’ve been [working with the school]. I think I’ve definitely seen an increase,” Lizeth Martinez said. Martinez is a social worker at the Waseca Intermediate School.
“This is my fourth year here … and I would say there’s definitely been an increase. I seem to get more and more referrals every day, and more and more every week,” Natalie Pitts, a social worker at Waseca’s Area Learning Center, said.
And that increase expands beyond what the social workers see. According to government SNAP records, in 2000, 677 people were receiving some sort of SNAP benefit in Waseca County. And while the number of people receiving SNAP benefits has fallen from its height in 2011, there were still 1,455 people receiving the benefits in 2020. And that number is beginning to grow again.
“In 2019, we had about 620 SNAP cases. During the height of the pandemic, we grew by around 15 houses. In January of 2023, we were up another 95 houses. Overall we’re up about 15% from 2019,” Linda Johnson said.
Johnson is the interim program director for MNPrairie, which currently serves as the county human services department. Johnson said that increase has been fairly consistent across a lot of the services MNPrairie provides.
“We’ve seen increases particularly in our health care coverage … and a big part of that piece has been the pandemic,” she noted.
Jane Wilcox Hardwick, MNPrairie’s director, said that, because many people were able to keep their health care, even if they would’ve ordinarily lost it during the pandemic, MNPrairie is seeing the effect of that ruling catching up to people. Johnson said that MNPrairie has seen almost 2,000 more people in Waseca County join their health care services since January 2019.
It begs the question, “What kind of services are available in Waseca?”
Service availability
“It seems like, in these smaller communities, services will often extend to Waseca,” Sara Loose said. Loose is a counselor at Waseca High School who helps connect families with important services. “It’s natural for Steele County services or Blue Earth County services to extend into Waseca. It’s just part of the area they serve.”
A few of these services that were noted by Jenny Sandbeck, a social worker at Waseca High School, and Natalie Pitts, a social worker at the Area Learning Center, are the Open Door Health Clinic and a service called The Reach — both of which are located in Mankato.
While these organizations may provide services to residents of Waseca County who are in need of them, there’s one crucial service they don’t provide that can prevent many from taking advantage of what they have to offer: transportation.
“Transportation is a huge barrier for people in general in Waseca. There is a Smart Bus, but that doesn’t go out of town, and it only operates within certain hours,” Pitts said. “It can make it hard to get to places out of town. … That’s a huge barrier for families in general.”
Johnson agreed on the transportation issue, saying that the three biggest barriers that MNPrairie sees for people who want to apply are “a lack of internet or transportation to our office, pride or stigma and simply not knowing what programs exist.”
With those out of town services being out of reach for residents who may need it, eyes turn to the city and county to understand what they have to offer. And while programs like SNAP and other state emergency assistance are available to residents, outside of that, most of the county services are provided by the Neighborhood Area Service Center.
The Service Center, which consists of a thrift store and a food shelf, also offers a number of services designed to get people back on their feet, such as emergency funding for people with bills they may not be able to afford. Another service within the city is the Bethlehem Inn, a temporary transition home for women and children who are without housing.
There may be many problems with so many essential services existing outside of Waseca, but one thing Pitts pointed to is that those services that are outside of Waseca may not offer the full range of services to Waseca residents.
“It would be nice, even though there are many businesses outside of Waseca, if there was more in Waseca,” Pitts said, adding that having those services in Waseca would give social workers a standard set of hours and services to work with. “Some of the services outside of Waseca might offer some resources [to residents], but not the full gamut.”
The issue’s increase, and its problems
While it can be hard to pinpoint an exact reason for this increase, Pitts and Sandbeck found it sufficient to say that “we’ve been through a lot” and that the stigma for asking for help is decreasing with each passing day. One potential point of exacerbation the social workers did point to is mental health.
There’s another issue that poverty has on a city that may not come to mind right away: crime. A study done by the Brookings Institute in 2018 found that “Three years prior to incarceration, only 49 percent of prime-age men are employed, and, when employed, their median earnings were only $6,250. Only 13 percent earned more than $15,000.”
The problem continues after release as well, as the study also found that it can be tough for the formerly-incarcerated to gain any financial status following their re-entry in society.
“Tracking prisoners over time and comparing employment and earnings before and after incarceration we find surprisingly little difference in labor market outcomes like employment and earnings,” a summary of the study quoted, “In the first full calendar year after their release, only 55 percent of those previously incarcerated have any reported earnings and the median earnings of those that do are just above $10,000.”
When it came to problems students in Waseca’s school system might be having, Sandbeck said you “can’t separate or distinguish” those problems caused by mental health and those caused by things like hunger and poverty. Pitts agreed, pointing out the effect those can have on students’ academic performance.
“At the ALC, our perspective is that you have to be able to take care of your mental health and physical health before you can be successful academically,” Pitts said. “We want you to get enough sleep, have shelter, have enough to eat; if some of those things aren’t happening, the academic part is going to fall off.”