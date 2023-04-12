POVERTY SERIES

Over the next three weeks, the Waseca County News will feature stories centered around the problem of poverty in the city of Waseca and Waseca County. The stories will focus on what services are available in the county to help residents, where can residents who need help go to and what's being done at the state level to help with this problem. This is part one.

Continued coverage of this series will feature in the April 19 issue of the Waseca County News with a feature on the Neighborhood Service Center in Waseca and Connections Ministry in Mankato.

The cultural image of a city in poverty isn’t one that meshes well with Waseca, partially because the idea that “Waseca residents don’t live in poverty” is a largely fair one. An estimated 8.8% of county residents live below the poverty level, according to 2020 census data, which is beneath the state average of 9.3%.

Under the Line Poverty Series

The problem of rising food costs and inflation have pushed more and more families to start going to food shelves just to help supplement their weekly grocery take-in. (File photo/southernminn.com)
High School (copy)

Jenny Sandbeck, a social worker at Waseca Junior/Senior High School, says that much of her job is connecting families and students to services that could help them. (File Photos/Southernminn.com)
Waseca Neighborhood Service Center

The Waseca Neighborhood Service Center is one of the only hubs for services for those in need in the county. This leaves many residents struggling to find and arrange transportation out of town for some essential services. (File photo/southernminn.com)

Ethan Becker is a reporter for the Waseca County News. Reach him at (507) 333-3133. Find him on Twitter @Ethan_BeckerWCN or @WasecaNews.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments