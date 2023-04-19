As she was finishing her interview for last week’s article in the Waseca County News, MNPrairie Director Jane Wilcox Hardwick had a thought about one issue that perhaps affects the problem of poverty more than anything else.
“Housing is a big issue when it comes to poverty,” Hardwick said. “There’s an issue with housing, not only on the local level, but at the state and national level as well.”
Problems with housing market
The issues with housing are multi-faceted, sprouting from a number of different underyling issues, some of which have no clear solutions. However, one thing was certain to Karina Schmitz, MNPrairie’s housing resource specialist: the problem’s getting worse.
“In the past couple of years, we’ve seen an increase in numbers of individuals in our area seeking help with housing,” Schmitz said, adding that, in 2019, there 168 housing assistance cases with MNPrairie. Now, there are 644 active cases. Much of this increase comes from a majority of residents being “cost burdened” by housing. Anyone spending more than 30% of their income on housing is considered to be “cost burdened” by the state, with anyone spending more than 50% of their income on housing being considered “severely cost burdened.”
Waseca County is in the same category as Rice and Winona counties, Schmitz said, with anywhere from 46-56% of residents cost burdened, and over 25% of residents being severely cost burdened.
There are a lot of causes to this increase, Schmitz said, but one of the top issues is the lack of affordable housing. The benefit of affordable, or rent-subsidized, housing is that it removes a lot of the burden that people experiencing poverty have when it comes to finding and keeping housing in the city.
While the solution of “simply build more affordable housing” may seem obvious, there are a lot of complex problems surrounding it. Problems may exist with specific zoning requirements on a macro-scale, or some developers may be opposed to building affordable housing units. However, for the most part, opposition to affordable housing comes at the local, individual level.
Differences in philosophy
The issues most commonly brought up were best demonstrated in early conversations surrounding the proposed development out by Gaiter Lake, which was originally being spearheaded by Southwest Minnesota Housing Partnership.
One resident said neighbors are worried that Southwest would sneak in a Housing and Urban Development-style building after the fact, indicating the neighborhood does not want that.
The concerns expressed by the resident are not uncommon and are often paired or magnified by concerns residents have about crime rates and drug use that are frequently associated with affordable housing.
According to an article in the New York Times, when New Berlin, Wisconsin was considering adding an apartment complex to an affluent neighborhood, one resident wrote to the mayor saying, “If I wanted to live by low-cost housing people, I would have stayed in Milwaukee County.” However, eight years after the development was first built, that resident said he was wrong to oppose the development, and that he hardly notices it anymore.
“I just shot from the hip on that and probably should have been more wary,” He told the New York Times in that article. “If they wanted to build another, more power to them.”
This change in attitude meshes well with findings from recent research on affordable housing: it doesn’t raise crime rates and often actually raises property values.
A study by the University of California, Irvine’s Liveable Cities Lab stated, ”The siting of affordable housing does not negatively affect housing prices in Orange County. … In fact, we see modest increases in both sales prices and price per square footage countywide, with the most pronounced impact in places categorized with higher rates of poverty.”
As for why affordable housing is often associated with crime, the answer is likely linked to the fact that affordable housing units are most often developed in communities already experiencing high crime rates and poverty. These communities often don’t have the time, energy or resources – or on occasions none of the three – to fight new developments they might be opposed to. So, between the 1980s and 2019, 80% of the affordable housing units that were built in America were built in communities already associated with high poverty and crime rates.
As for why affordable housing doesn’t actually bring high crime by itself, Schmitz had her own explanation for that.
“The vast majority of people we serve in affordable housing are elderly people on fixed incomes; they’re on social services because of disabilities, or they’re just entering the workforce. These are people who don’t have a prior record, or have addiction issues; they just have a set income,” Schmitz said. “The stigma is the barrier [to affordable housing]. The truth is we all know someone who qualifies for affordable housing.”
As the number of affordable units decreases, both across the county and across the state, the homelessness population increases. However, many of these individuals aren’t felons or drug dealers; they’re individuals suffering from mental health issues.
“With the homeless population, you have a unique array of issues to work on. You’re often working with the individual on multiple facets of their life,” Schmitz said, adding that MNPrairie will try to find help for that individual, whether that help addresses joblessness, medical issues, therapy or some combination of all of these.
Schmitz noted that there are no homeless shelters in any of the counties that MNPrairie serves. This leaves many of the homeless with two options: get to the nearest homeless shelter or find a place to stay warm and out of sight. The problem with that first option is that the nearest homeless shelter is Connections Shelter in Mankato. The shelter is only temporary, closing once the weather becomes warmer, and the directors of the shelter have talked about the funding and supply issues the shelter faces every year. The problem with the second option is that it often doesn’t work, and can leave homeless individuals with few other options than becoming incarcerated.
Potential solutions
An article in CommonWealth Magazine lays out the typical issues that come with development.
“A developer proposes a large housing project of several hundred apartments; the neighborhood or the entire community becomes alarmed and begins pressing local politicians to block it. A large controversy ensues whereby the local proponents of the project … point to the housing crisis, dwindling tax revenues, and the stretched municipal budget; the opponents cite traffic, overcrowded schools, and the loss of the community character. … The specific tactics of the fight vary but the outcome is usually the same: the project gets killed,” the article states.
This cycle is almost exactly what’s going on with Waseca’s latest development project at Gaiter Lake. Southwest proposed a design to the city and residents, with the residents vocally objecting to the plan. The council first put the project on hold, then tore it back to phase one, with current concerns over whether the project will move forward at all.
This isn’t to say that the concerns the residents expressed were misplaced, or that they shouldn’t have the right to express worries over a development in their neighborhood, but on many occasions, these concerns don't leave room for compromise or alternative solutions.
“We moved to town in 2017 … one of the reasons we built on Pondview was because of the field. We like to watch the wildlife, just like a lot of our neighbors,” one resident said in an emotional testimony. “Having that area developed is unfair while we have businesses leaving and shops closing. Why not build what we have?”
From the city’s perspective, Mayor Randy Zimmerman said that he feels an obligation to return the investment the city made.
“The city owns the land, and has a few hundred thousand dollars in the property there. I feel like it’s my duty to maximize the return on investment there,” Zimmerman said.
Zimmerman, currently serving in his first term as mayor, then mentioned hopes and plans for housing in the city that he hasn’t yet had the opportunity to start on.
“The gist of it is that we need growth. A lot of people, myself included, would like to see a grocery store in the community. … When you look at our population, there’s no reason we shouldn’t be able to support one or two stores,” Zimmerman said. “But a market analysis said that we won’t get any stores unless we see some significant growth or people’s shopping patterns change.”
When it came to what kind of growth the mayor would most like to see, and what kind of growth the city is mostly working on, the majority of new developments in the area are going to be market-rate houses or townhomes, Zimmerman said.
“I’m a huge advocate for home ownership. I think that’s the best way for for us to help minimize and mitigate poverty, especially generational poverty,” Zimmerman said.
Unfortunately, it doesn’t seem as easy as having more people simply buy homes. A study by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development found that 68% of millennials looking to buy a home say they don’t have enough for a down payment. And while the report did mention that financial literacy education, which Zimmerman strongly advocates for, is lacking among this group, the answer may not be that simple.
An analysis of U.S. Census data found that the median salary was a little over $44,000 for men and a little over $31,000 for women in 2020. In 2013, those numbers were $42,000 and $24,000 respectively. Meanwhile, a study of the same data found that the price for the majority of houses went from $100,000 to $125,000 in 2015 to $200,000 to $250,000 in 2020.
While all of this may seem fairly disheartening, there is hope. For one, there are over 100 rent-based apartments in Waseca currently, with only about a quarter of them being occupied.
Along with this, MNPrairie does have some programs to help with housing issues. One of them is the Beyond Background program, which insures a landlord up to $4,000 if they rent to a tenant with a barrier to housing, such as mental health or addiction issues, or a criminal record. If something were to happen to that tenant where they weren’t able to make rent, the insurance kicks in. Another is MNPrairie's Housing Stabilization Service, which provides money to tenants who receive a social security check to help cover housing costs.
Still, Schmitz hopes to see more developments come into Waseca County, with more paths to home ownership.
“One way [to help with housing] is through the Waseca Housing Trust, which would increase the number of affordable units,” Schmitz said.
Along with that trust, Zimmerman believes that the city is on the right track to help citizens with housing issues.
“We’re on the right track here,” Zimmerman said. “Hopefully we can get some wins and start to see some growth happen.”