In the Jan. 11 issue of the Waseca County News, it was reported that Anthony Martens had been offered the position of chief deputy with the Waseca County Sheriff’s Office and had resigned from his position as city administrator with the city of New Richland as a result. This information came from a resignation letter Martens sent to the City Council, as well as an email given to members of the Sheriff’s Office, both of which were dated Dec. 31.
In the agenda packet for the most recent council meeting, Jan. 23, Martens announced to the council that the offer has been rescinded and that he would like to withdraw his resignation from the city of New Richland and continue working with the city as their administrator.
The announcement comes after a week of uncertainty surrounding the chief deputy position. While the offer was officially accepted by Martens, no official announcement had been made about the new hire, and no work had been done to transition him over to that position — aside from Martens resigning from his current position.
Martens’ withdrawal of his resignation is pursuant to City Council approval. Should the council choose not to approve the withdrawal, Martens has said he’s received three applications for the city administrator position.
