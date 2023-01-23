Anthony Martens Mug

In the Jan. 11 issue of the Waseca County News, it was reported that Anthony Martens had been offered the position of chief deputy with the Waseca County Sheriff’s Office and had resigned from his position as city administrator with the city of New Richland as a result. This information came from a resignation letter Martens sent to the City Council, as well as an email given to members of the Sheriff’s Office, both of which were dated Dec. 31.

