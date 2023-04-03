Troy Bendt has been a fixture in the Waseca community for the last 16 years, operating in his role as the owner of Barney’s Drive-In next to Kiesler’s Campground on Old Highway 14. Now, Bendt is looking to pass down the business to someone else.

Barney's Sign

Barney’s, which has been in Waseca for 81 years, is now up for sale, with the current owner hoping to sell it to someone who wants to continue the business. (Ethan Becker/southernminn.com)
Barney's

Troy Bendt, the current owner of Barney’s Drive-In, said the business will open on April 8, weather permitting. (Ethan Becker/southernminn.com)

Ethan Becker is a reporter for the Waseca County News. Reach him at (507) 333-3133. Find him on Twitter @Ethan_BeckerWCN or @WasecaNews.

