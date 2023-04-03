Troy Bendt has been a fixture in the Waseca community for the last 16 years, operating in his role as the owner of Barney’s Drive-In next to Kiesler’s Campground on Old Highway 14. Now, Bendt is looking to pass down the business to someone else.
“[Barney’s] had been here 81 years. I bought it 16 seasons ago, and I’ve been running it ever since,” Bendt said. “I like it here. I enjoy it here. I enjoy the people.”
Bendt took over the operation in the early-2000s, moving into town from the Twin Cities. He said that his initial decision to purchase the business came down to his love for drive-ins.
“I always wanted a drive-in. I always thought it was cool. I grew up in that era,” Bendt said. “Back then, there was a minimum of one in every town. … There was either a Dairy Queen or a drive-in. I grew up with that stuff.”
While Bendt said that he’s had a lot of fun running Barney’s for the last decade and a half, he began to realize that it was time to move on about a year ago when his health began to decline.
Since then, he’s been quietly looking for an owner. Without any leads, Bendt recently took to Facebook to announce that he was selling the business and invited any interested buyers to reach out to him. For Bendt, even as he begins to move on, he’ll always have fond memories from running the business.
“Fourth of Julys, those were always fun. [I liked] the car shows too. … The comraderie with the people who come in and the classic cars, it’s really cool,” Bendt said. “I hope [the buyer] wants to keep Barney’s open. … I want to sell it the way it is and keep it running.”
Part of Bendt’s hope of keeping Barney’s alive is that, for many places across the country and state, drive-ins are becoming a thing of the past.
“It’s better than a McDonald’s or somebody like that who doesn’t even know who you are. We live here, we work here. My goal is to keep it going,” Bendt said. “We just lost two more [drive-ins] this year. All of these places are closing up.”
With drive-ins all around closing, Bendt credits both the city of Waseca and Kiesler’s Campground for helping keep the business running for over 80 years.
“Kiesler’s is a good thing for this place. … The townspeople really keep this place open. It’s them who keep us running, but when that campground opens, it’s like having another town,” Bendt said.
Bendt said that he wanted to assure the residents of Waseca that he was going to stick around to see this sale through, and make sure the buyer has the best interest of Barney’s in mind.
“Just because I’m selling, it doesn’t mean I’m going away,” Bendt said. “I’m going to be here until it sells, and I’m open to however long that may take.
But until that time, there’s one more thing that Bendt has been preparing for: opening day.
“We normally open April 1st, but this year with the weather we’ve been getting we’re going to be opening a week from then, on April 8th, weather permitting,” Bendt said.
Ethan Becker is a reporter for the Waseca County News. Reach him at (507) 333-3133. Find him on Twitter @Ethan_BeckerWCN or @WasecaNews.