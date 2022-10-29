Group shot

There were over 1,000 kids who participated in this year's Treats on the street event, hosted by the Waseca Area Chamber of Commerce, 4-Seasons Apparel and More and Ultra Beach in Waseca. (Ethan Becker/southernminn.com)

Trick-or-treating fun in Waseca isn’t just confined to Halloween, as for over 15 years the Thursday before Halloween has been earmarked in the city for the downtown businesses to hand out candy to area children.

Venom crawl

Daniel Switzer, 10, lurches towards the camera in his venom costume. (Ethan Becker/southernminn.com)
Treats on the Street 1

Eleanor (left), 3, and Lucille Jewison, 1, came out to enjoy the annual Treats on the Street event hosted in Waseca. (Ethan Becker/southernminn.com)
Treats on the Street 2

Bailey Ulschmid (middle), 4, and Emilie Samuels (far right), 2, were excited to collect all the candy that local businesses were handing out on Thursday. (Ethan Becker/southernminn.com)
Treats on the Street 3

The Gehrkes, Kaeson (left), 9, Kashton (middle), 9, and Hatley (right) were just some of the over 1,000 participants in this year's Treats on the Street. (Ethan Becker/southernminn.com)

