A Waseca man is facing criminal charges after police allegedly located a handgun with its serial number removed in his vehicle during a traffic stop.
Daniel Patrick Parrott, 31, was charged last month in Waseca County District Court with possessing a firearm with the serial number removed, a felony. He is also facing charges for felony drug possession, a gross misdemeanor charge for possessing a firearm while prohibited, and misdemeanor charges for drug possession in a motor vehicle, open bottle, driving after revocation and driving without lights displayed after sunset. The charges stem from an incident that took place shortly before 11 p.m. on Jan. 21.
According to the criminal complaint, a Waseca police officer was on patrol when he observed a vehicle driving north on North State Street without any headlights or tail lights on. The officer conducted a traffic stop in a gas station parking lot.
The officer allegedly observe the driver, later identified as Parrott, making “assertive movements” in the car, then quickly exited the vehicle. The officer advised Parrott to remain in the vehicle and appeared “very nervous” and arguing that there was no reason to stop him, according to the report.
The officer reportedly observed a “very strong odor” of marijuana coming from the vehicle. Parrott said he had smoked earlier in the day, the report says, but the officer said the odor was too strong and their had to be marijuana in the vehicle. Parrott provided the officer with his MInnesota ID card and dispatch revealed his driving status to be revoked.
When Parrott opened his glove box to get his insurance card, the officer reportedly saw a plastic container with a white substance. When asked if he could see the container, Parrott allegedly said it was salt, but the officer felt the substance could be a controlled substance. When told the vehicle would be searched, Parrott reportedly handed the officer a bag of marijuana he said he forgot he had.
During the vehicle search, police reportedly located a Walther PPQ 9mm handgun with the serial number grounded off, an open bottle of liquor on the back passenger floor, 4.46 grams of marijuana and the container with 46.7 grams of an unknown white substance. Parrott was arrested and transported to the Waseca County Jail. At the jail, Parrott reportedly declined to make a statement and asked for an attorney.
Prior to leaving to ending his shift, the officer searched the back of his vehicle where Parrott had been sitting and located 3.2 grams of cocaine in a small bag behind a plastic piece of the bottom of the seat. When the officer returned to work the following day, he watched the guard video from the stop with Parrott and it showed Parrott reaching around and attempting to conceal something in the car, according to the report. The officer searched the back seat again and located another white bag with 3.8 grams of a powder substance in it stuffed further back than the prior bag.
Parrott was previously convicted of felony drug possession in 2013 in Ramsey County.
His next court appearance is scheduled for March 9.