Top Nutrition in Waseca is about to undergo some major changes, as owner Becky Kuball will be handing over the reins to Heidi Anderson and Stephanie Tesch.
“I’ve been here for five years. … I opened in April of 2018. Since then, I’ve been serving customers and have loved what I do,” Kuball said.
The change came suddenly, with an announcement made on Facebook earlier in March. Kuball’s decision came down to the fact that she is moving to Florida.
“I needed to do something with my business, and these two do a lot of the same things, so it made sense to just shift over,” Kuball said.
Anderson, a Waseca resident, and Tesch, a Waldorf resident, have been running nutrition clubs for a number of years, and have a wealth of knowledge and experience in the area. Their drive comes from a desire to help people, as well as a desire to bring the community together.
“It’s all about building healthy relationships, creating a good, healthy environment to gather and grow as a community,” Anderson said.
New ownership isn’t going to be the only change to the business, however. The duo will also be moving the storefront to 212 15th Ave. NE, Suite 1000 in Waseca — the location of the old Paragon Salon.
Along with the relocation and renovation, the business will be changing its name from “Top Nutrition” to “212 Waseca.” The new moniker reflects both the physical location of the business, as well as their dominating philosophy.
“Many years ago, my husband was a dryland coach … and we’ve taken some philosophies from that dryland club,” Anderson said. “At 212 degrees, water boils and can power steam engines. We’ve always liked it, and thought that it correlates well with Waseca. It’s all about pushing that one degree more to get to boiling.”
Top Nutrition will stay open, while 212 Waseca continues to renovate its new space from a salon to a nutrition club. The new owners hope to open the doors to the public in mid-April, with the biggest goal being a smooth transition over from Top Nutrition to 212 Waseca.
“We’re stepping in and continuing what Becky has started … and hopefully will be continuing it for many years,” Tesch said. “We’re looking forward to everyone coming in our doors when we’re open. Until then, we’re working to make it the smoothest transition possible.”
Kuball said that she’ll stay open at Top Nutrition right up until the point that 212 is almost ready to open. Once that point comes, Anderson and Tesch will spend a few days moving the products and services from Top Nutrition over to 212 and then will open their doors to the public.
The change is certainly one that Kuball didn’t take lightly, nor does she find it easy to step away, calling the transition “bittersweet” and saying that “this club has been my life for the last five years.” However, both of the new owners look forward to bringing the community together, as well as continuing Kuball’s tradition of service to the area.
“This is home for us. Our kids go to school here; they’re involved in the sports here; we’re involved in the community here,” Anderson said. “It’s exciting to be so close to home and have such an impact on the community.”
“We want people to feel happy when they walk in here and to be happy when they leave,” Tesch said. “We’re excited about the impact we can have on the community, and we want to put a smile on everyone’s face.”