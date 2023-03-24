Top Nutrition in Waseca is about to undergo some major changes, as owner Becky Kuball will be handing over the reins to Heidi Anderson and Stephanie Tesch.

New Owners

Becky Kuball, left, will soon hand over the reins of Top Nutrition to Stephanie Tesh, middle, and Heidi Anderson. The new ownership duo look to continue the legacy of service Becky began. (Ethan Becker/southernminn.com)
Rafters

Lots of work still needs to be done before 212 Waseca can open their doors, including installing plumbing and water hookups in the building. (Ethan Becker/southernminn.com)
Renovations

Renovations are currently underway at what will soon be 212 Waseca, with the ownership duo hoping to open their doors in mid-April. (Ethan Becker/southernminn.com)

Ethan Becker is a reporter for the Waseca County News. Reach him at (507) 333-3133. Find him on Twitter @Ethan_BeckerWCN or @WasecaNews.

