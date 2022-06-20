...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM CDT
TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to
110.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central,
southwest and west central Minnesota.
* WHEN...Until 1 AM CDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase
the potential for heat-related illnesses, particularly for
those working or participating in outdoor activities.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...This heat is resulting in some roads
buckling.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
A Pemberton man is facing criminal charges after police allegedly located cocaine and marijuana on his person during a traffic stop.
Dylan Andrew Mortensen, 26, was charged Monday in Waseca County District Court with fourth and fifth-degree controlled substance possession, both felonies. He is also facing two petty misdemeanor charges for possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia.
According to the criminal complaint, two Janesville police officers were on patrol Saturday when they observed a truck driving down Main Street with “very dark” window tint on the front doors. The officers also observed the truck to not have a front license plate and two broken brake lights.
Police initiated a traffic stop across from Janesville City Park, citing the window tints as the reason, according to the report. The driver, identified as Mortensen, was allegedly nervous and smelled of alcohol while talking to police. Mortensen reportedly admitted to having a drink earlier that evening and said he believed he was sober, but was not sure.
Officers asked if they could search his vehicle and Mortensen said yes, according to the report. When asked if they would find anything illegal inside, Mortensen allegedly said they would find marijuana. Mortensen reportedly pulled out a bag of weed and a bag of cocaine from his pockets, but said it was all for personal use.
According to court documents, Mortensen was arrested and a second bag containing several other bags of cocaine was found on his person. After the search of the vehicle and Mortensen was complete, officers found a total of 9.5 grams of cocaine and 2.7 grams of marijuana, according to the report.
Officers interviewed Mortensen at the Waseca County Jail, where he reportedly admitted to keeping cocaine in individual bags to limit his personal use. Mortensen allegedly admitted to having previously sold his friends cocaine a month ago.
Mortensen’s next court appearance is scheduled for June 28.