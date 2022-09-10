The city of Waseca has welcomed a new economic development manager to City Hall. Tina Wilson, the city’s new EDM, began in her position on Monday, Aug. 29. Wilson comes from Idaho, where she had worked for over 15 years in economic development, primarily in southwest Idaho.

WIlson

Wilson

Ethan Becker is a reporter for the Waseca County News. Reach him at (507) 333-3133.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments