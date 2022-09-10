The city of Waseca has welcomed a new economic development manager to City Hall. Tina Wilson, the city’s new EDM, began in her position on Monday, Aug. 29. Wilson comes from Idaho, where she had worked for over 15 years in economic development, primarily in southwest Idaho.
“I provided economic development and community development to rural communities across southwest Idaho, with a focus on agriculture, food processing and manufacturing as some of the key industries I worked with,” Wilson said.
Although she worked and grew up in Idaho, Wilson said that family is what brought her to Waseca.
“My daughter married a Faribault boy. I have family in Kilkenny, and I’ve been coming down for visits since they’ve been here,” Wilson said. “My families been here for five years, and I just decided it was time to move closer to them.”
Even though family is what ultimately brought Wilson to the area, she said that Waseca’s farm and rural life was something that really excited her, especially growing up and working in rural communities during the earlier parts of her career.
“I’ve enjoyed walking up and down Main Street, and meeting with the [Wasec Chamber of Commerce],” Wilson said. “I love the small town feel and the historic buildings on Main Street. To me, it’s those farms and fields, it’s still country.”
To Wilson, the job of economic development isn’t just about bringing business into Waseca but strengthening the community around the area, so that existing businesses want to stay and new businesses want to come here.
“One of the things that comes with providing economic development and community development to an area is making a difference in the community and providing services to those who need it,” Wilson said, adding that the sense of building and providing for the community gives her a sense of contribution.
With Wilson just having wrapped up the second week of her tenure with Waseca, she says there’s still no way of knowing what projects she has in mind for the city, but she’s enjoying her time right now finding out all about Waseca and Minnesota, and learning everything she can.
In the future, Wilson said a big portion of her job will be reaching into her “economic development toolbox” to help businesses grow in the city of Waseca. Through listening to the community and businesses, and utilizing a positive relationship with state and local elected officials, Wilson hopes to build a community in Waseca that attracts businesses all by itself.
“I believe that having a strong, existing community will show potential businesses how strong a community really is. You do that through providing assistance to existing businesses in teaching them about retention and how to grow. … I’ve helped businesses with developing business plans … and finding resources for expansion,” Wilson said, adding that doing these things is all in the city’s interest of expanding and growing to build a strong and healthy business community.
While Wilson says there’s always a learning process in economic development, she’s hoping to be able to soon be a source of knowledge and guidance, both for businesses and community members. She urges that Waseca is “open for business”, and that, through building a community and providing support to existing businesses, Waseca can be an attractive destination to a potential business seeking a new home.