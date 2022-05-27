Two Waseca High School alumni are chasing their passion of live theater, and this summer that road is leading back to where it all began. Patrick Leigh, 21, and Elijah, Ayers, 19, both attended Waseca Senior High School and were active members of the school's theater program.
“I started out doing theater with Mrs. Karen Pfarr Anderson, who used to do a summer theater program for the kids in town," said Leigh. "It was for third grade through incoming freshmen, and I did that for three or four years. When I got to high school I started in the theater program, and was in basically every production we had.”
“It started for me with the Prairie Fire Children’s Theater, as something for me to do during the summer. I loved the attention that I got from it, so it ended up working out really well, and from there I just wanted to do more,” Ayers said. “I took every opportunity that I could. I did every play that was offered, went to every MSU Mankato workshop and got the chance to direct the spring play my senior year.”
Both Leigh and Ayers would attend Waseca High School and participate in the theater program at the school. Due to the age difference, Ayers and Leigh would only be in the program together for one year, which was their freshman and senior year respectively.
Despite their similar beginnings, Leigh and Ayers paths would take them in different places. Due to him being older, Leigh would perform every show he was a part of in the Waseca Central Building’s theater, while Ayers got the chance to perform in the high school’s new performing arts center in his junior and senior years.
Their theatrical past
“The PAC was one of the last additions to the building,” Ayers said. “It didn’t get completely finished until the fall of my junior year, so even though we were able to have classes there we weren’t able to perform shows in it until my last two years.”
Waseca High School’s Performing Arts Center was built in 2018, with a grand opening occurring at the beginning of the 2018-19 school year. The building holds 725 people, and includes a deep orchestra pit, gender specific changing rooms, a makeup room and a costume room. The set building room next door has easy access to the stage, and a catwalk sits above the stage with a sound and lights operating booth sitting in the back of the theater. The construction was estimated to cost around $9 million.
Leigh graduated from Waseca high school in 2018, and following his graduation made a slow transition into the world of community theater.
“I originally went to Northern State University in South Dakota, as I was recruited to go to the school by my vocal coach who was a professor there. I left after a semester as I discovered it was a little too early for me to go to college,” Leigh said. “I came back and started to do some assistant directing jobs at the high school and with Mrs. Anderson’s theater. In 2020, I was going to do Scrooge with the Mankato Playhouse, but the show had to be stopped due to COVID. Then, earlier this year I got a call from David [Holmes] asking if I wanted to be in Joseph [and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat].”
Leigh said he told Holmes, who co-founded the Mankato Playhouse with his wife, Lori, that he hadn’t thought about doing the show, but if there was a part Holmes had in mind that he would. Soon after, Leigh got the part of Asher, though he sang the solo "Benjamin Calypso," which is traditionally assigned to Judah. He stayed with the Mankato Playhouse for the rest of that season. The final show of the season was Grease, where Leigh played the part of Roger “Rump.”
Ayers, who graduated from high school in 2021, took an opportunity to perform with Little Theatre of Owatonna in their production of Something Rotten. He played an ensemble role in that production, but was also able to do the voice for the announcer during the song "Willpower."
Their theater journey continues
Leigh and Ayers’ next step in their theater journey brings them back to Waseca, where it all began for the two. During the last week of July, the two will put on the play Imaginary Invalids with Leigh set to direct and Ayers set to produce. For the duo, this is about more than just advancing their theater careers — it’s about bringing something special to the city they grew up in.
“Both Elijah and I believe that entertainment is important, especially live theater. We’ve seen that proven especially true since things began to open up after COVID," said Leigh. "Live theater began to take a dip in 2018 and 2019, but when COVID shut everything down I think people realized how cool and exciting it is to go to things live, and see stories unfold on stage right in front of you. Since then theater has really seen a boom.”
“To my recollection it’s been about seven years since Waseca has had a community theater put on a show in Waseca. Mr. E. Jack Williams, who was the first teacher to really make the Waseca theater program what it was, started a community theater a while back and it got fairly big, but he’s taken a step back since retiring,” Ayers said. “Students and theater goers shouldn’t have to drive one to two hours to the cities to be able to see a decent show. We have so much untapped talent in this city that’s just waiting to be put on display.”