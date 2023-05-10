A celebration for one of Waseca’s biggest event spaces will take place this weekend. Five years ago, Joe and Deb Hoehn opened The Mill, hosting their niece’s wedding there — an idea suggested by Deb and the couple’s daughters.

Despite originally being purchased with the intent of turning it into a warehouse, The Mill has found long-lived success as a wedding venue and event center in Waseca. (Photo courtesy of The Mill)

United Way 2022 campaign kickoff bean bag tournament

Weddings aren’t all The Mill does, they also host a number of events year round, including the 2022 Greater Mankato United Way’s bean bag tournament. (File Photo/southernminn.com)

