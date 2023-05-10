A celebration for one of Waseca’s biggest event spaces will take place this weekend. Five years ago, Joe and Deb Hoehn opened The Mill, hosting their niece’s wedding there — an idea suggested by Deb and the couple’s daughters.
“These three bright ones say ‘Well, why don’t we just have the wedding here?’, and I thought they were crazy,” Joe said. “Well, we had her wedding in here in September of that year, and then the next Monday, we had four phone calls wanting to schedule weddings. So that’s kind of how it all got started.”
Joe said that, originally, the building was a mill owned by Union Feeds. In 2018, the company was looking to close the factory down and move to its base in Sheridan, Indiana.
“I had a good friend of mine who was the manager here, and I did a lot of work for him. I was a general contractor and did a lot of work on this place, doing additions and remodelings and things like that,” Joe said. “He put me in touch with the gentleman in Sheridan, Indiana. And we negotiated for a couple of months and finally agreed at a price.”
Originally, Joe thought the building could be used as a warehouse space for local manufacturing businesses in the city. However, it was when Joe’s wife and daughters saw the space and suggested that they have the wedding in the area that the idea of turning The Mill into an event space began to form.
“We had no bathrooms, no nothing. So we just made a makeshift bar and rented some bathrooms to put outside, and it just took off from there,” Deb said. “It’s just this nice, big open space. You can do so much with it.”
The shift would prove successful. Over the last five years, the Hoehns have renovated the building now to include a built-in bar, bathrooms and a serving space for catering companies, and those renovations have led to The Mill hosting events all throughout the year in Waseca. Joe said that – along with proms, graduations, estate sales, banquets and other events – The Mill has hosted 110 and 120 weddings since they began.
To celebrate their longevity in the community, The Mill will be hosting a five-year anniversary party this Saturday, May 13, at the Mill. The event will open its doors to the public at 7 p.m., but before then will feature a special gathering for those who have gotten married at The Mill.
“We’ve invited anyone who’s gotten married here in the last five years to come back. We’re doing a meal just for them, for the brides and grooms,” Deb said. “And then at seven it’s going to be open to the public.”
The doors will open at 7 p.m. for the event, with the Blue Ringers performing beginning at 8 p.m. That performance is special for the Hoehns, who said that the Blue Ringers were the first band to ever hold a concert at The Mill. As for the dinner beforehand, Joe and Deb said they want to honor the people who have helped in The Mill’s success.
“We want to give back. You know, they’ve supported us by coming here, so it’s just a little thing that we could do,” Joe said.
The couple said that, over the next five years and beyond, they’re going to continue to expand the business and discover and use more of the building in an effort to pay back to the community that has supported them all these years.
“We just want to keep improving the facility. Maybe add a few more things,” Deb said. “It’s a big building, there’s still so much of it we haven’t touched.”