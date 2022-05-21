After a long, cold winter, spring has finally sprung in Minnesota — and with it comes an annual Waseca tradition.
The Waseca citywide garage sale has been a spring tradition, and this year it was no different as treasure hunters hit the pavement to seek out the best deals in town over the weekend.
Julie Ssarb, a Waseca resident, noticed a lack of organization and created a Facebook event to try and bring sellers and buyers together. In just over a month of that being posted, there were more than 180 people interested.
“[Citywide] was always the third weekend in May. A few years ago, nobody was formally organizing it anymore and I’ve seen quite a few people asking when it was," Ssarb said. "So, this year I just decided to make a Facebook event for it so that we could have a definite date and I decided to keep with the third weekend of May.”
While the citywide garage sale has always been a success, it has also always seemed to be independently organized. Neither the city of Waseca nor the Waseca Area Chamber of Commerce have ever held a prolonged role in organizing or setting the date of the citywide garage sales. With most residents assuming the responsibility of organizing the event went to the city, it seems most sellers have been in the dark as to when they should even plan their sale.
“I don’t [know the origins], when it comes up we find something that we want to get rid of and we just put it out and try to get rid of it,” said Michael Larson, a Waseca resident who has been selling at the citywide sales for a few years.
Amy Buker, a first time seller in the Waseca citywide garage sales, is just as in the dark as Larson and Ssarb seem to be.
“I don’t even know who decides what weekend it is. We just wait for someone to say what weekend it is and then we all participate,” Buker said.
However, with the city and chamber having no part in organizing the citywide garage sales, that only left one more organization to check: the Waseca County News.
Dating back to 1990’s, the County News had run advertisements for garage sales around the city. These sales were always typically held the first weekend of May — because May was traditionally the best time to put a house on the market, so real estate companies would host open houses around the city. Whether they were looking to clear out their possessions so they could list their house or they were looking to take advantage of higher foot traffic around the neighborhood, residents would schedule and advertise their garage sales for the first weekend of May. In the April 26, 1994 edition of the County News, the paper ran their first advertisement for the sales, with advertising becoming a regular occurrence starting in April 1996, and the first ads even declaring it a “citywide open house and garage sale.”
With this time of year being so active in the housing market, it stayed tradition for the citywide garage sales to happen the first weekend of May. That is, until 2008.
That year, the first advertisement for a citywide garage sale during the third weekend of May appeared in the County News. While nobody is clear on why the date changed, or who made the decision to officially change it, the reason is likely related to the weather. In early May, garage sale shoppers would routinely be out in mid-40 to low-50 degree weather. By pushing that back two weeks, the temperature was able to rise to high-60s and mid-70s most years, with some years even seeing temperatures in the 80s. And, while the citywide sales stopped in 2020 and were greatly reduced in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, city residents have decided to bring the tradition back.
Looking into the future, however, Ssarb said it would be nice to have an "official" organizer now that the citywide sales are back in full swing.
“It would definitely be nice to have it organized by someone in the city, "Ssarb said. "I don't have access to printers or anything and I think people would to be able to have a flyer of some sort in their hands to drive around with.”