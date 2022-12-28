The year 2022 in Waseca brought a wide variety of news that impacted our local communities in significant ways, whether good or bad. From key election races to new businesses and new faces in leadership positions, and from THC moratoriums to park vandalism, there was plenty to write and read about locally.
We came up with a top 10 in news topics here. Have different thoughts? Shoot an email to editor@apgsomn.com to share.
10. Geese Die-off
An estimated 120 birds were found dead on Waseca’s Loon Lake the Sunday before Thanksgiving.
Jeanine Vorland, the DNR area wildlife supervisor for Waseca, said that conservation officers had been receiving calls that whole weekend over a “not unusual” amount of dead birds, but when officers went to investigate at the lake, they found a much higher number than they originally anticipated.
“I scanned the lake with binoculars, and I counted around 80-100 dead Canadian Geese and around 20 or so dead mallards,” Vorland said.
The DNR collected a few of the birds and sent them off to the University of Minnesota’s veterinarian lab. Preliminary results, according to Vorland, have ruled out the bird flu, and point towards an outbreak of pneumonia among the birds. Vorland suggested that a fungal infection may be what’s causing this outbreak.
“It’s not common for us to see a major die-off like this, but the stress of the cold and migration may have led to a weakened immune system,” Vorland said. She added that the DNR will continue searching for a place where the birds may have picked up this disease, but she suggested that this could be a cause where they contract the disease elsewhere and die later in their migration.
9. Park vandalism
Waseca County dealt with a not-uncommon problem among cities across the state: park vandalism.
“We opened the bathrooms at University Park in the first week of May, and within about 10 hours they had been vandalized,” Councilor Mark Christiansen, the City Council’s Parks Board representative, said.
“Our soap dispensers had been destroyed with the bags cut, there was some damage to the toilet paper dispensers, and the toilet tank covers had been removed from the toilets and smashed on the basketball court outside the restrooms,” Brad Dushaw, Waseca Parks Superintendent, said. “That was really problematic for us, as we had to lock the bathrooms again while we waited for parts to come in.”
Dushaw says that the vandalism problems that have been seen at University Park are likely an extension of the problems the city experienced last year.
“Last year … the Parks Department and City staff agreed to close the park bathrooms three weeks early in the fall due to the spike in vandalism that we saw,” Dushaw said. “We dealt with issues like this about once or twice a month, and it hasn’t just been University Park, we’ve had problems and Northeast Park, and recently there was a pretty big graffiti problem at Trowbridge Park.”
Waseca wasn’t the only city to deal with these issues however. New Richland also had their problems out at St. Olaf Park, and the concerns were growing so large that they city was contemplating increasing the budget to deal with it.
According to the city of New Richland Facebook page on July 13, New Richland police were dispatched to St. Olaf Park for what was originally believed to be vandalism to the women’s restroom. However, City Administrator Anthony Martens said it turned out to be both restrooms.
“Lucky for us, about a month prior, the (New Richland) City Council had approved the purchase and installation of cameras at all of our park facilities, as a precautionary investment or at least some form of insurance,” Martens said.
Martens said that vandalism had been happening for as long as he’s been with the city. He cited a case specifically concerning City Park.
“We had a nice set of bathrooms out at City Park,” Martens said, adding that, because of park deterioration and vandalism, the city switched to portable toilets for a time. “But then we decided to repaint and put in new fixtures, and within weeks, a month at most, they were all damaged, and fires had been attempted to be lit inside of them.”
Park vandalism isn’t a new issue, but it is one that costs cities money. In 2022, the City of New Richland budgeted just $500 for repairs and maintenance at St. Olaf Park. Up through November, the amount they had actually spent on repairs was over $7,000. For 2023, they’ve budgeted $3,000 for repairs and maintenance.
8. Conagra expansion
Waseca welcomed a long-planned expansion to the city in 2022. A project that began in August of 2020, Birds Eye and their parent company Conagra Brands had been looking to expand their operation, and were hoping to stay in Waseca to do it. However, the big thing the company needed was a tax abatement agreement to make the deal easier for them. There were concerns among some at the time that, if the city denied the tax abatement for Conagra, the business would move elsewhere.
Regardless, on Nov. 17 2020 the Waseca City Council approved a 50% tax abatement plan for 20 years, not to exceed $2.54 million. As a part of this agreement, Conagra is required to create at least 119 full-time jobs and 250 seasonal jobs by 2023.
The expansion, which was completed in July of 2022, put a 220,000 square foot facility just outside of Waseca, near the old Quad Graphics location. The new facility wasn’t just optimal for Conagra, with a representative of the company saying that they were proud to stay in Waseca, but it was also beneficial to residents. An increased tax base that came with the new company meant that the increase in the city’s levy was lowered from just over 7% to just over 1%.
7. Police staffing issues
Many industries are facing staffing shortages since the pandemic, but one important sector that’s seeing less and less interest from potential applicants is that of public safety.
While the cities in Waseca County are not the only ones facing this problem, Waseca and New Richland especially have had problems with recruiting and retaining police officers.
“This is an issue that we’ve been dealing with for a long time now, but it’s not been anywhere near where it is now,” Waseca Police Captain Kris Markeson said, adding that the Department still aims to hire the best candidates they can, so that, in turn, they can give Waseca the best service possible.
According to Markeson, back in 2005 to 2008, when there was one job posting for the Waseca Police Department, they’d get anywhere from 50-75 applicants. In 2015 and 2016, that number dropped to 20 to 30 applicants. And just this year, Markeson said, when they had a job opening, there were only 13 applicants to choose from.
“We were lucky to have 13 people apply. Some departments are getting only four to five,” Markeson said.
New Richland has been facing a lot of the same issues, according to Martens.
“There’s just not enough people. When I graduated, the state was graduating around 500 to 600 police officers, with only about 250 retiring,” Martens said. “Now, if you look at the post board [for the state], what was normally maybe one page [of job openings] is now six or eight pages.”
Since June 13, New Richland has seen four of their law enforcement officers leave their positions, two of whom – former Chief Josh Knudtson and Officer James Johanhsen – took a position with the county, while the other two – officers McKane and Lee – left law enforcement entirely.
While Martens and Markeson say a change in community reception has certainly been a factor in this shortage, another issue that’s affecting the police world is stress and PTSD.
“I think what we’ve seen in law enforcement is that we see people on their worst day, every day,” Markeson said. “We see things almost every day that the normal person might see once or twice in their life, if at all.”
While that type of unpredictability can be enticing for some entering the policing profession, it can also have a lasting impact on those in the profession.
“Every officer in the world has seen some very horrible things and has experienced some very horrible things. That can’t not affect you,” Markeson said. Courtney Hartle, an officer with the Waseca Police Department, agreed with this sentiment, and lamented the difficulty of overcoming that.
“You don’t really [put those situations out of your mind],” Hartle said. “You just kind of get used to it and move on.
“There was a saying when I was in the law enforcement program. It goes, ‘You put your hat on when you come to work, and you take it off when you leave,’” Hartle said. “That’s always just really stuck with me.”
6. New City Council business
The new councilors on Waseca’s City Council will only have a few days to adjust to their new role in city politics, as the current council is leaving some important decisions up to them to begin discussions on in the next year.
Along with a decision surrounding the THC moratorium and selecting a new city manager, the new council will also begin talking about the proposed development at Gaiter Lake, a controversial issue for residents of the area for months.
The project aims to build a new collection of homes near Gaiter Lake in Waseca, something which the city has been hoping to do for quite some time due to the fact it’s one of the few parcels on land that is city-owned. However, current residents of the area take issue with the proposed plan.
Some residents were concerned that SWMHP was planning on building multi-family homes and low-income housing in the area, but that was never officially a part of the plan. Rather, it was an idea the city had suggested based on an outdated housing study.
Deb Dobberstein, a resident in the Gaiter Lake neighborhood, spoke to the council on behalf of the community a week after that October open house, saying that they “don’t want the field developed” and expressing her concerns that Southwest Minnesota Housing Partnership would get a plan approved with the city and then, “slip in an apartment building or [U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development] HUD-type building after the fact, without anybody being able to do anything about it.”
Another point of contention with the current plan is that, for most of the development period, there would only be one road leading in and out of the area.
“Rachel, who owns the house that road is next to, was very upset. We’re afraid she’ll move,” Deb Dobberstein said. The owner of the house that is right next to the only road in did speak to the council and SWMHP and she voiced her frustration with the current layout.
“Our first choice would be no development, but if the city needs lots, let’s do it right. Let’s do it orderly. Not in some crazy circles,” said Gary Dobberstein, referencing Southwest’s current plan to build with winding streets and a circular layout, instead of a more traditional grid-style development.
For SWMHP’s part, they say that the current plan is designed the way it is to both keep costs down for the city, as well as to come into compliance with the strict DNR building codes governing the area.
5. New faces
Along with the new elected-officials in Waseca County, there were a number of new faces who took over appointed or hired positions as well.
In Waseca, City Manager Lee Matson turned in his resignation, ending an over three-year term with the city on November 30. He will be replaced by the city’s Public Works and Utilities Director, Carl Sonnenberg, on an interim basis until the council hires a new permanent city manager. Waseca also hired Tina Wilson as the new Economic Development Manager, a position that was created by combining two previous positions in the city.
New Richland also saw a little bit of turnover, most notably with Tanyce Bruegger taking over as the chief of police. Bruegger replaces former Chief Josh Knudtson, who took a position with the Waseca County Sheriff’s Office. The decision was discussed and approved by the City Council at its July 25 meeting.
Originally her appointment was on an interim basis, but the support she received from the community encouraged her to move into the role full-time.
“The willingness of friends and family to help was big. … This job can be demanding, and I mainly wanted to make sure my husband was on board for doing this job and working full time,” Bruegger said.
The decision wasn’t made lightly on her part, but as far as the city of New Richland goes, City Administrator Tony Martens said they only ever really considered her for the position.
“We ended up getting two other candidates … and we interviewed them, but we knew Tanyce was the right person for the job,” Martens said. Martens is the current city administrator, and in 2018 he was the police chief who initially hired Bruegger to join the Department.
“She’s got a good head on her shoulders and knows how to deal with a small community like this,” Martens said. “Law enforcement in a city like New Richland takes a special person. You’re not able to go and ‘bust heads’ and be more aggressive because these are the people you work with on a daily basis.”
On the county level, Waseca County welcomed Brock Nelson, nephew to County Commissioner Blair Nelson, as the new county assessor.
4. Business Changes
Waseca saw numerous big changes for businesses in the city, whether it was Autumn Acres adding a sunflower field, or the American Legion electing their first female commander.
On the positive end of the spectrum is the influx of four new businesses to Waseca County. Audiotronix, Misfit Training Studio, Good Game Gaming Center and Cinco De Mayo all opened their doors in 2022 — the first three located in Waseca and Cinco De Mayo opening in Janesville.
There were also a few businesses who changed hands in Waseca. The first of which was the selling of Lakeshore Inn and Latham Place to Monarch. With Pete Madel III, the previous owner of the once-family-owned business, explaining that a lot of the decision came down to the resources Monarch had to help the businesses.
“This industry was hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic. The whole world is trying to figure out where all the workers went. … The natural evolution of any business and our industry is to be able to survive, prosper and flourish; you need to be a bigger entity. Monarch is a much larger, very successful company that has resources and support needed to allow a long term care facility to survive and thrive into the future,” Madel said.
Dave’s Body Shop and Dennis Funeral Homes also changed hands, with both of the previous owners in those businesses also citing the new ideas the younger owners could bring to the business. Aaron Omtvedt, one of the new owners of Dennis Funeral Homes, said that they hope to carry on the great legacy Tim Dennis had built in Waseca.
“Our plan right now is to take care of what we’ve been blessed to purchase … Continuing to care for the families the same way they’ve been cared for. Not to shake things up so there’s a defined difference between us.,” Omtvedt said.
“We’re very excited to be a part of the next generation,” he continued. “We’ve had great teachers, and we think we’ll do a great job.”
Unfortunately, not all business news was positive in Waseca County this year, as Sinister Forest, which provided fun Halloween scares for almost 20 years, decided to stop its yearly event this year, citing the trouble of finding volunteers.
“Volunteering is always a struggle. A lot of people tend to have the mentality that we should be paid for what we do, and it’s hard to find individuals who are willing to put forth the time and attention that needs to be put forth,” Nikki Bakken, one of the organizers, said.
“You need about 50 to 60 people to put this event together … from scarers to security to people willing to set up and take down, it’s tremendous,” Steve Bakken, the other organizer, said. “In those two years when we were closed [due to COVID], our normal volunteers had found something else to take up their time in the fall … which I understand.”
The Bakkens said they were open to the idea of returning to Waseca but would have to have a way of knowing they’d have the help they’d need.
3. THC Moratorium
In July, at the end of their 2022 legislative session, the Minnesota State Legislature legalized edibles containing up to 15 milligrams of THC. The new law was passed with little regulations given, and it launched many cities around the state into a months-long process of figuring out how to regulate the newly legal products.
Waseca was no different, and from day one the city council began considering a moratorium to better study the different regulatory options.
“When a city enacts a moratorium, it’s for a specified length of time, typically a year, and during that time, there must be studies and recommendations made surrounding how the city wants to move forward with the sale of THC,” City Attorney Chris Kennedy said.
The new products weren’t all received excitedly, with councilor John Mansfield voicing his concerns about the products.
“I’m totally opposed to THC being sold within Waseca city limits. I’ve got six kids … I don’t want them to be exposed to it. I don’t want to be around it. I don’t want to be near people who are on it,” Mansfield said.
Mansfield added that he felt that the Waseca Police Department has had enough problems with “meth heads,” which he added are “all smoking weed,” before explaining that he knew that this product wasn’t weed.
While Mansfield originally supported the passing of a moratorium, he changed positions on learning that the moratorium wouldn’t stop businesses currently selling THC, nor could it be extended indefinitely.
“This wouldn’t change anything? They could still sell THC in Waseca with the moratorium,” Mansfield said. “So the moratorium essentially does nothing to keep THC from circulating in Waseca [and] being sold here?
“They can still go and make [the THC gummies] stronger … you can’t sell them that way, but they can boil them down and do that to them,” Mansfield said, addressing his concerns over how citizens will use the THC gummies. He also added that he believed THC was more dangerous than alcohol, with Mansfield arguing that THC is dangerous because it's, “a psychotropic drug.”
Psychotropic drugs are any substance that affects how the brain works and causes changes in mood or behavior, which include marijuana, TCH, caffeine and alcohol.
Despite the concerns posed by Mansfield, councilors Jeremy Clemmons and Mark Christiansen pushed for a public hearing, which took place on September 20, as a part of the state-mandated public ordinance policy.
During the public hearing, citizens both in favor and against the moratorium came out to voice their feelings to the council.
“There’s a big misconception with hemp and marijuana … and the THC factor and how it can help people in medical use so they’re not on opioids or something like that,” Melinda Grant, a community member, said. “In some ways, it’s a healthier outlook for those who suffer from anxiety, pain or sleeplessness.”
Matthew Little, co-owner of Midwest Extraction Services, also attended that meeting to provide some crucial background information to the council. Midwest Extraction Services is one of the largest THC-infused product manufacturers in the state, and is located just outside of Waseca city limits. At the end of his argument, he opined on how businesses would look on Waseca with whatever decision they made.
“There’s a big misconception with hemp and marijuana … and the THC factor and how it can help people in medical use so they’re not on opioids or something like that,” Melinda Grant, a community member, said. “In some ways, it’s a healthier outlook for those who suffer from anxiety, pain or sleeplessness.”
At the end of the meeting, the council voted 4-3 to approve the moratorium, which restricts new businesses from coming in and either manufacturing or selling THC-infused products in Waseca. However, businesses such as CBD Centers or the Smoke Shop on State Street which had already been selling THC could continue their business. The moratorium will be in place for up to a year, starting from Sept. 20, but can be ended at any time by a vote from the council.
2. Elections
Waseca County saw some new faces take over important offices over the course of this year’s election, with other familiar ones sticking around. In Waseca, Randy Zimmerman won the mayoral seat after beating Gary Conrath and Matthew Petsinger. Zimmerman is a former Waseca School Board member and a residential architect. Perhaps most notable about the election, however, was the decision of long-time Mayor Roy Srp to not seek reelection. Srp cited his age, as well as a desire to see new ideas enter the council, as reasons why he chose not to run this year.
Another office that will have a new face in it is the Waseca County Sheriff. Jay Dulas beat out Trevor Kanewischer for the position, both of whom announced their candidacy after current Sheriff Brad Milbrath announced he would not be seeking reelection for a X term.
New Richland will also have a new mayor, as current-councilmember Chad Neitzel will take over for Gail Schmidt, who also opted to not seek reelection. Neitzel beat out Christina Petsinger for the mayoral seat.
Despite the influx of new ideas into important offices. Waseca County will also have many returning members of local government. Jeremy Conrath and Melissa Kopachek both won their races to return to the Waseca and Janesville councils respectively. Conrath ran unopposed in his ward, while Kopachek was one of two candidates voted to the council. There were three candidates running for Janesville council seats. Janesville Mayor Andrew Arnoldt ran unopposed for his seat, and was elected to another term as mayor.
All of the Waseca County Commissioners who were up for reelection – Brad Krause, De Malterer and Blair Nelson – were also running unopposed and will retain their seats on the board. County Attorney Rachel Cornelius will also stay in her seat, beating Brenda Miller – the county attorney previous to Cornelius – for a second time.
1. Shootings
Waseca County was rocked this year with two shootings. The first one occurred July 26 in Janesville, with the second one occurring Nov. 10 on State Street in Waseca. Both shootings saw two suspects arrested and later charged. There were injuries, but no deaths, in both cases.
In Janesville, police arrested William Peavy, 31, and Devonte Phillips, 26. They were charged in Waseca County District Court with attempted murder in the first degree, first-degree assault and drive by shooting toward an occupied motor vehicle, all felonies. Phillips also faced an additional felony charge for possessing a firearm or ammunition while prohibited for having a prior conviction for a crime of violence.
Peavy, who had no prior felonies, was sentenced on Nov. 28 to 48 months in prison for aiding and abetting a drive-by shooting towards an occupied motor vehicle, after having his first degree assault and first degree attempt murder charges dropped as a part of a plea bargain. Phillips is also facing first degree assault and attempted murder charges, as well as the drive-by shooting charge, along with a felony charge of possessing a firearm or ammunition while prohibited for having a prior conviction for a crime of violence. He is scheduled for his next court appearance on Jan. 17.
The victim in the Janesville shooting was not killed, but did suffer injuries that will permanently paralyze him from the waist down.
In Waseca, the police released a report that, shortly after midnight on Nov. 10, they had received a call related to what they described as a “shooting incident.” A criminal complaint states that the caller reported hearing “roughly 10 gunshots”. Shortly after, the release said officers “encountered a vehicle” that had been shot multiple times. The victim had called the police to report he’d been shot at. The driver sustained no injuries during the incident.
Police arrested Khalee Fox, 27, and Anthony Coleman, 29, who were both charged in Waseca District Court with first-degree attempted premeditated murder and second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon.
The victim reportedly told officers he had pulled into the parking lot when Fox came up to him and started arguing with him, which confused the victim. He said he was still in the parking lot when he realized he was being shot at, allegedly seeing a gun in Coleman’s hand and then seeing Fox’s hand through his window. The victim claimed in a police interview that he and Fox, “had a history” but that they had “shaken hands about a week ago.”