Waseca Year in Review.png

The year 2022 in Waseca brought a wide variety of news that impacted our local communities in significant ways, whether good or bad. From key election races to new businesses and new faces in leadership positions, and from THC moratoriums to park vandalism, there was plenty to write and read about locally.

Geese

A major goose die-off shocked Waseca on the weekend before Thanksgiving. (File photo/southernminn.com)
Park Vandalism

Cities around Waseca County considered potentially costly solutions to park vandalism problems in 2022. (Ethan Becker/southernminn.com)
Conagra opening

The new Conagra building was one of the biggest expansions in Waseca County in 2022. (File photo/southernminn.com)
Deb Dobberstein

Deb Dobberstein was concerned about the access points to the Gaiter Lake development, as well as who would maintain the green space surrounding the lots. She raised the points at a council discussion in August. (File photo/southernminn.com)
Tanyce

New Richland appointed a new Chief of Police, with Tanyce Bruegger taking over the role from Josh Knudson in 2022. (File Photo/southernminn.com)
Nelson

Brock Nelson was appointed as the County Assessor in 2022. (File photo/southernminn.com)
Gaming Center

Good Game Gaming Center was just one of the many new businesses that opened their doors in Waseca County in 2022. (File Photo/southernminn.com)
THC

The THC moratorium went into place on Sept. 20, 2022, and can last for up to a year. (File photos/southernminn.com)
Roy Srp - 2021 Waseca Marching Classic

Waseca Mayor Roy Srp greets the crowd Saturday during the Waseca Marching Classic parade in 2021. Srp is relinquishing his role at the onset of 2023. (File photo/southernminn.com)
Shooting

Waseca County was rocked by two shootings in 2022, one in Janesville and one in Waseca. Neither shooting resulted in a fatality, and only one resulted in injuries. (File photo/southernminn.com)

Ethan Becker is a reporter for the Waseca County News. Reach him at (507) 333-3133. Find him on Twitter @Ethan_BeckerWCN or @WasecaNews.

