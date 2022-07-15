The Waseca City Council is currently looking for a replacement for one of its seats following the resignation of Councilor Ted Conrath.
City Manager Lee Mattson announced at the July 5 council meeting that Conrath has resigned following a recent move.
“He resigned because he moved out of his ward," Mattson said. "City Council members have wards that they represent, and when Ted moved out of the ward he triggered a resignation.”
Conrath was first elected to represent Ward 1 in 2020 after defeating incumbent Les Tlougan.
At the meeting, Jeremy Conrath, Conrath’s brother and fellow City Council member, said that the decision wasn’t taken lightly, as his brother enjoyed working for the city on the council.
Ted Conrath could not be reached for comment.
With Mayor Roy Srp absent from the meeting, Mattson announced in his place that once Srp heard about the resignation, he called a special council meeting to take place alongside the already scheduled work session. The purpose of the meeting would be to discuss the next course of action for replacing Conrath.
At the start of the meeting, Srp addressed the council about the resignation.
“Before we start I want to make sure that I inform the viewing public and everyone up here what a loss this is,” Srp said. “It’s not just a City Council position, it belongs to a human being, and that human being is Ted Conrath, and I’ve had the great pleasure to be on the City Council with Ted and have him serve with us.”
Srp added that Conrath was an “upstanding young man” and that the council “hopes him the very best.”
The final point of business before the discussion could get underway was a formal acceptance of resignation by the City Council, which was passed without a dissenting vote. Once Conrath’s resignation was officially tenured, the council began to discuss the next steps.
It was the general opinion of those involved that the City Council would decide to place Conrath’s seat up for a special election, in accordance with Minnesota state law, alongside the general election happening this November. The main point of discussion centered around whether or not Conrath’s seat should be filled by a stand-in member before the election.
Councilor Mark Christenson expressed some concerns over whether or not it was worth it to fill a seat that, by the time a candidate was selected, would only serve for about a month before the election came up. However, the motion passed 5-0, with Councilor Darren Arndt being absent from the meeting, to approve applications be sent out and Conrath’s seat be filled before the election in November. Jeremy Conrath seemed to voice the prevailing opinion.
“I think that it's prudent of us to fill this seat because, as it stands, the council currently has an even number of members, which could lead us to ties and being deadlocked on important issues,” Conrath said.
The applications are posted on the city’s website with a deadline of Aug. 5.