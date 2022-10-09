New Richland’s search for a new chief of police has ended, with the spot filled by a familiar face.

Tanyce Bruegger

On Sept. 26, Tanyce Bruegger was appointed to be the New Richland Chief of Police full time, after holding the interim-chief position for a little over a month. (Ethan Becker/southernminn.com)

Ethan Becker is a reporter for the Waseca County News. Reach him at (507) 333-3133. You can find him on Twitter at @Ethan_BeckerWCN or @WasecaNews.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments