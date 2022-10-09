New Richland’s search for a new chief of police has ended, with the spot filled by a familiar face.
In August, after the then-chief left to take a position with the Waseca County Sheriff’s Office, Tanyce Bruegger stepped up to fill the role on an interim basis. Bruegger was an officer in the department at the time, working part-time as most of the New Richland police officers do. Then, at the Sept. 26 New Richland City Council meeting, it was announced that Bruegger would be stepping up to fill the role on a permanent basis.
Bruegger is a local resident, having grown up in rural Waseca. In 2016, she began attending Rasmussen College, and soon after her graduation in 2018, she began working for the New Richland Police Department. She said the desire to be a police officer was always in the back of her mind, but it wasn’t until she began work with the Waseca County Sheriff’s Posse that she began to take steps toward that goal.
Finding a new chief after a vacancy was declared was imperative for the city, as state law says each department must have an acting chief. When Bruegger originally stepped up to fill the vacancy, it was on an interim basis, and she wasn’t sure if she’d take the position full time.
However, she said the support she received from people inside the Department, as well as her family and friends, made her feel she could take on this new role.
“The willingness of friends and family to help was big. … This job can be demanding, and I mainly wanted to make sure my husband was on board for doing this job and working full time,” Bruegger said.
The decision wasn’t made lightly on her part, but as far as the city of New Richland goes, City Administrator Tony Martens said they only ever really considered her for the position.
“We ended up getting two other candidates … and we interviewed them, but we knew Tanyce was the right person for the job,” Martens said. Martens is the current city administrator, and in 2018 he was the police chief who initially hired Bruegger to join the Department.
“She’s got a good head on her shoulders and knows how to deal with a small community like this,” Martens said. “Law enforcement in a city like New Richland takes a special person. You’re not able to go and ‘bust heads’ and be more aggressive because these are the people you work with on a daily basis.”
For New Richland, the search for a new police chief was met with the same struggles that Martens says everyone is experiencing.
“There’s just not enough people. When I graduated, the state was graduating around 500 to 600 police officers, with only about 250 retiring,” Martens said. “Now, if you look at the post board, what was normally maybe one page [of job openings] is now six or eight pages.”
Martens said that the city’s instinct to bring Bruegger on full-time was only reinforced by her work as interim chief.
“She’s able to go from that compassionate side to a more stern role when the situation calls for it. She really took ownership of the Department and made some changes for the better,” Martens said, adding those changes were mostly on the scheduling and administrative side of things. “She just really took ownership of the Department, and it was awesome to see that.”
In the first two and a half weeks that Bruegger has been the chief, she said that the main challenges for her came in the administrative side of the job, which she said most officers may not experience. However, when trying to pin down a specific highlight, she wasn’t able to, simply saying that “all of it” has been a highlight.
“Being able to be a part of the City Council meeting and budget talks and just getting to know the town in general better and on a more consistent basis,” Bruegger said. “You really get to know what the town’s concerns are, as opposed to somebody who works at night who may not be able to get or know these concerns.”
The community response, Bruegger said, has been “extremely supportive." She added that there are people stopping by the office every day to talk with her and congratulate her on her new role. And with each person she talks to, Bruegger makes it clear that she’s there for them.
“I’ve had some really good conversations; the town has been really welcoming,” she said. “[the community] should never be concerned about coming in here and voicing their concerns. Or if they have any comments, it’s an open door.”