“Summer’s best part” is making its way to Waseca once again. The annual Waseca County Free Fair will take place Wednesday through Sunday, and is sure to bring the hosts of great music, fun entertainment and delicious food that it brings every year.
According to Mike Harguth, Waseca County Fair Board president, the set up for the fair went well, thanks in part to the great board and other volunteers. However, there is still a definite difference between this summer’s work and pre-COVID years.
“The biggest challenge is that there’s a worker shortage, just like in every other industry, so the volunteers that are here have had to put more time into getting things set up before,” Harguth said. “We’ve been teaming up with people from other areas to make sure the rides get here in time.”
The festivities will kick off on Wednesday, starting with a 4-H rabbit show at 8:30 a.m., as well as an antique tractor display that will be featured throughout the entire run of the fair. At 10 a.m. there will be a scavenger hunt, with food vendors and outdoor booths opening their doors and windows at 11 a.m. According to Harguth, there will be 27 food vendors there offering a wide variety of foods from hot beef sandwiches to cheese curds to shaved ice. One of those vendors will be the American Legion Post 228 from Waseca, who will once again be operating their food stand.
“This is the longest running vendor at the fair. We’ve been going since 1938,” said Bert Anderson, one of the volunteers setting up the booth. “The old timers said that before they had electricity out here, they kept the beers in stock tanks and they had to wear gloves when getting them because it was so cold.”
The American Legion stand is set up across from the beer garden at the Waseca County Fair, and is famous for its hot beef sandwiches, but will also be serving brats, chips, water, pop and beer. According to Nancy Kelling, another volunteer with the Legion, this year the American Legion has shredded 1,450 pounds of beef for the fair. The food stand is one of the largest annual fundraisers for the American Legion.
At 5 p.m. on Wednesday, the carnival rides will open, with the Johnny Holm Band performing in the beer garden, starting at 8:30 p.m.
On Thursday, there will be laser tag from 11 a.m. to 8:45 p.m., with carnival rides opening for the day at 1 p.m. At 5 p.m. Freddie Justice, billed as “the planet’s funniest hypnotist”, will perform on the free stage with The Blue Ringers performing in the beer garden at 8:30 p.m.
Friday will once again see laser tag running from 11 a.m. to 8:45 p.m., with food vendors opening at 11 a.m., Miller Denn and the Ditch Creek Dixies performing in the food court at noon, and carnival rides beginning at 1 p.m. The Waseca Jazz Band will take to the free stage at 6 p.m., with the annual demolition derby taking place at 7 p.m. on Friday.
Saturday will host the first annual Waseca County Sings competition on the free stage at 3 p.m. The competition is part of the wider “Minnesota Sings” competition running throughout the state. There will be a total of 10 participants from two different age categories–13-20 and 21 and over–who will each perform a song to a backing track that will last no longer than five minutes. The top two winners from each category will compete at the state tournament in New Ulm on Saturday, October 21 and Sunday, October 22.
There will also be a compact car race at 6 p.m. in the fair’s grandstand.
Sunday is the final day of the event, and will begin with a non-denominal church service at 10 a.m., with vendors opening after the service at 11 a.m. Carnival rides will begin at noon, with a bean bag tournament in the beer garden at 1 p.m. Livestock barns will close at 5:30 p.m. with rides and the fair ending at 7 p.m.