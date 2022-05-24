One of the best and most popular early-season pan fishing spots has traditionally been the historic Le Sueur County Geldner Saw Mill and Park area along Beaver Dam Road in Elysian Township.
It features 750 feet of park shoreline, plus a floating fishing pier which was installed in the park in 2010. The 45 foot long pier is handicap accessible, features benches and nine rod holders.
Amenities within the park include three picnic tables, a large gravel parking lot and a seasonal porta-potty.
Fish are attracted to the shallow backwater bay on the south side of East Lake Jefferson where the water warms quicker than most other parts of the lake. It also has a dark and muddy soft bottom.
The 4.5 acre park features a historic saw mill, mowed grass to the south and trees to the north. Geldner Saw Mill began operating in 1870 as settlers cleared the "Big Woods" of Basswood, Elm, Maple, and Red Oak that once dominated south-central Minnesota.
Le Sueur County purchased the saw mill in 1978, restored it in 1983, and made it one of the last remaining stationary steam-powered saws in the United States and the only one in Minnesota. The saw mill is a historic site on the National Register of Historic Places.
After ice out in spring, fish go to the warmest parts of the lake first where they can find more to eat and a place to spawn or lay eggs.
The water typically ranges from a foot to 3 feet deep. This year, with water levels down, it's been 1 to 2 feet which is pretty low for fish to swim and stick around long.
But the crappies and sunnies have shown up again, maybe not as great of numbers or size as usual, but they're there.
Typically the greatest numbers of fish are crappies, and they ranged from 8 to 12 inches.
This year most are running smaller at 7 to 9 inches with a few in double digits.
Sunfish tend to be smaller at 6 to 7 inches long, but the are a few slabs reaching 8 inches.
As usual, sunnies bite much of the day and into the night.
But crappies don't usually start biting well until and hour or so before sunset and afterward.
Crappie minnows work best for bait, although small crappie jigs can be successful, too.
During daylight, fish tend to be farther away from shore or on the opposite shore, so a long casting rod and reel works best to reach the fish.
Use light line (4 pound test), light bobbers and small hooks or jigs to detect light bites and not cause fish to let go when feeling excess weight.
As the weather warms and weed growth makes it almost impossible to fish at the Saw Mill, fish tend to move out deeper, but they still can be reached from shore or fishing piers on nearby German Lake and two on West Lake Jefferson. The German Lake pier is at the channel under Beaver Dam Road (Le Sueur County Highway 13) between East Lake Jefferson and German. The West Lake Jefferson piers are at the boat access on Highway 15 and at Highway 105.
Into the heat of July and August, it will take a boat to get to most of the fish. But in the fall, when the weather cools, some fish return to the shallows. But not as shallow as the Saw Mill.
In fishing the Saw Mill a half of dozen times this spring, I've had varied success. Fishing in the middle of April, nothing was biting because the water was too cold.
But when it warmed up a few degrees, the crappies and sunnies started biting, but not in great numbers. On one late April trip in late, I went home with four small sunfish and two crappies, with one 11 inches.
Another late April trip produced a limit of small crappies in the 8-9 inch range.
A fifth trip also led to some late afternoon sunnies and crappies biting with the crappies only biting after dark. But Glen O'Connor and I caught a limit of crappies together under a Coleman lantern.
On a glorious 75-degree night May 13, it didn't matter whether the fish were biting or not, it was nice just sitting in the sun. However one of the first warm spring days turned on the sunfish and crappies even more. The crappies were mostly small again, but the sunfish grew in numbers and size to 7 to 8 inches long. We might have caught even more fish if we had live minnows. I used Gulp black shad minnows.