A local area individual and organization were recognized at this year’s Steele-Waseca County Drug Court Appreciation Picnic.

Group photo

David Wright, of Wright and Associates, LLC, and Fountain Centers of Owatonna were honored at the Steele-Waseca Drug Court Appreciation Picnic. From left to right, Nicole Grams, Carol Hanks, David Wright, Jenny from Fountain Center and Judge Joseph Bueltel. (Ethan Becker/southernminn.com)

Ethan Becker is a reporter for the Waseca County News. Reach him at (507) 333-3133.

