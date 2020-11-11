Minneapolis (AP) —The Associated Press state high school football polls for the week of Nov. 11, first-place votes in parentheses, record and total points as voted upon by a statewide panel of prep sports writers:

Class 6A

School Total Points Prv

1. Lakeville South (4) (5-0) 40 1

2. Eden Prairie (5-0) 36 2

3. St. Michael-Albertville (5-0) 32 3

4. East Ridge (4-0) 27 4

5. Rosemount (4-0) 24 8

6. Maple Grove (4-1) 18 9

7. Blaine (4-1) 15 NR

8. Woodbury (4-1) 12 5

9. Farmington (4-1) 7 7

10. Lakeville North (3-2) 4 T9

(tie) Shakopee (3-2) 4 NR

Others receiving votes: Totino-Grace 1.

Class 5A

School Total Points Prv

1. St. Thomas Academy (5) (5-0) 50 1

2. Moorhead (5-0) 43 3

3. Mankato West (5-0) 42 5

4. Andover (5-0) 32 6

5. Chanhassen (4-0) 28 7

6. Rogers (4-1) 25 4

7. Tartan (5-0) 16 NR

8. Bemidji (4-1) 11 NR

9. Mahtomedi (4-1) 8 9

10. Owatonna (3-2) 5 2

(tie) Robbinsdale Armstrong (3-1) 5 10

(tie) Spring Lake Park (4-1) 5 10

Others receiving votes: Chaska 4, Rochester Mayo 1.

Class 4A

School Total Points Prv

1. Fridley (4) (5-0) 57 4

2. Rocori (1) (5-0) 50 5

3. Hutchinson (1) (4-1) 37 1

4. Grand Rapids (5-0) 36 T10

5. Jordan (4-0) 32 9

6. Marshall (4-1) 31 3

7. Willmar (4-1) 29 T10

8. Orono (4-1) 18 2

9. Kasson-Mantorville (3-1) 10 NR

10. Holy Angels (4-1) 8 NR

(tie) Detroit Lakes (4-1) 8 7

Others receiving votes: Byron 6, Hermantown 4, North Branch 4.

Class 3A

School Total Points Prv

1. Annandale (7) (5-0) 70 1

2. Cannon Falls (5-0) 63 2

3. Albany (5-0) 55 3

4. Pierz (5-0) 49 4

5. Mora (5-0) 33 T6

(tie) Waseca (4-1) 33 5

7. Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton (4-0) 28 10

8. Rochester Lourdes (4-1) 17 9

9. Litchfield (4-1) 10 8

10. Plainview-Elgin-Millville (4-1) 8 NR

Others receiving votes: St. Croix Lutheran 5, Brooklyn Center 4, Pequot Lakes 3, Aitkin 3, Rockford 2, Breck 1, Dassel-Cokato 1.

Class 2A

School Total Points Prv

1. Caledonia (5) (3-0) 50 1

2. Blue Earth Area (5-0) 45 3

3. Barnesville (5-0) 37 5

4. Minneapolis North (4-1) 36 2

5. Morris Area-Chokio-Alberta (5-0) 31 10

6. Moose Lake-Willow River (3-1) 18 4

7. Chatfield (4-1) 17 6

8. Paynesville (4-1) 12 7

9. Medford (4-1) 9 NR

10. Maple River (4-1) 8 NR

Others receiving votes: St. Agnes 6, Eden Valley-Watkins 6.

Class A

School Total Points Prv

1. Blooming Prairie (4) (3-0) 40 1

2. Mahnomen-Waubun (4-0) 35 2

3. Minneota (5-0) 32 3

4. Dawson-Boyd (5-0) 29 4

5. Mayer Lutheran (5-0) 24 5

6. Murray County Central (5-0) 18 9

7. Lester Prairie-Holy Trinity (5-0) 8 NR

(tie) BOLD (4-1) 8 7

(tie) Wabasso (4-1) 8 10

10. New York Mills (4-0) 7 NR

Others receiving votes: Browerville 5, Breckenridge 4, Benson 2.

Class 9-MAN

School Total Points Prv

1. Grand Meadow (1) (5-0) 35 3

2. Hills-Beaver Creek (3) (5-0) 30 1

3. Hancock (5-0) 26 7

4. South Ridge (5-0) 24 4

5. Mountain Iron-Buhl (3-0) 19 8

6. Stephen-Argyle (4-0) 18 2

7. Renville County West (5-0) 16 T9

8. Ogilvie (4-0) 15 NR

9. Mountain Lake Area (3-2) 9 6

10. Win-E-Mac (4-1) 8 T9

Others receiving votes: Goodridge-Grygla-Gatzke 7, Lanesboro 4, Badger-Greenbush-Middle River 3, Laporte 2, Hill City-Northland 2, Heron Lake-Okabena-Fulda 1, Cherry 1.

