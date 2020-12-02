FILE — Minnesota Timberwolves’ Ricky Rubio plays against the New Orleans Pelicans during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Minneapolis, in this Feb. 10, 2017, file photo. Rubio has returned to his original NBA team, a sidewinding career leading the popular point guard back to the Minnesota Timberwolves after a third trade in three years. (AP Photo/Jim Mone, File)