Waseca, MN (56093)

Today

Thunderstorms, some strong during the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies after midnight. Damaging winds and large hail with some storms. Low near 55F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms, some strong during the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies after midnight. Damaging winds and large hail with some storms. Low near 55F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.