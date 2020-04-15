The economic toll from the COVID-19 pandemic is disproportionately harming women and people of color.
About 14 percent of Minnesota’s workforce — nearly 452,000 people — has applied for unemployment in recent weeks, according to Steve Grove, the state’s employment and economic development commissioner.
Nearly 26 percent of the nonwhite labor force is seeking unemployment help. And 55 percent of total applicants are women. About 12 percent of the white labor force is applying for unemployment.
“The scope and scale of this is stunning,” Grove said.
The new information on economic disparities came Tuesday as the death toll increased to 79 and 20 more people were admitted to the hospital for COVID-19.
The latest coronavirus statistics:
1,695 cases via 39,241 tests
79 deaths
405 cases requiring hospitalization
177 people remain in the hospital; 75 in intensive care units
13 percent of cases in health care workers
909 patients recovered
Regionally, the cases have grown gradually. Blue Earth County has the most confirmed cases in south central Minnesota with 22; Le Sueur County is right behind with 21 cases confirmed. Elsewhere in the south central region, Rice County has five confirmed cases; Steele County nine; Nicollet County seven; Waseca County three; Goodhue County 17; Sibley County one; and Scott County 20.
Martin County continues to have the most severe outbreak relative to population. Its population is 19,785, yet it has seen 39 cases and four deaths from COVID-19. Wilkin County, a tiny region south of Moorhead, Minn., on the North Dakota border, comes in second. It has seven cases and two deaths — with just 6,254 residents.
Walz has signaled the state planned to move into a more aggressive posture to test for COVID-19 and trace and isolate those infected as part of the next phase of reopening parts of the economy.
Minnesota has tested nearly 40,000 people for COVID-19 since the pandemic began. But before the state begins returning to normal, Walz said he was aiming for some 5,000 tests per day or 40,000 a week. Walz said he was pushing to get the more aggressive testing regimen ramped up by May 4, when his current stay-at-home order is set to expire.
Walz acknowledged the growing frustration of Minnesotans over the need to stay out of most public spaces to check the disease. He said he was sick of it, too, but that it was still necessary. “I wish could say it’s magically over ... but that will kill people.”
Medtronic announces $9M ventilator contract with HHS
Medtronic said on Tuesday the company has a federal contract to provide hospitals with hundreds of ventilators that can save the lives of COVID-19 patients. The contract with the Department of Health and Human Services is worth about $9 million.
The deal calls for Medtronic to deliver about a thousand ventilators to hospitals by June 22. About 200 of the devices would arrive by early next month.
Dublin-based Medtronic has extensive operations in the Twin Cities. The company has increased ventilator production by more than 40 percent and is looking to more than double its ventilator manufacturing capacity.
— Martin Moylan | MPR News
Layoffs, shutdowns spike in N.D. oil industry amid pandemic
The sharp decline in oil prices caused by the coronavirus pandemic continues to hit hard in the North Dakota oil fields.
In his monthly briefing, North Dakota Mineral Resources director Lynn Helms said 2,200 oil workers were laid off in March — and that's just the beginning.
"That could extend by maybe another 6,000 jobs with a total of somewhere between 8,000 and 8,500 job losses before things start to turn around and come back,” Helms said.
Helms says oil drilling activity is down by 40 percent, and because prices are so low, oil companies have stopped pumping oil from 4,600 wells.
Helms said the downturn will have a significant but as yet undetermined effect on state tax revenue.
— Dan Gunderson | MPR News
Minnesota Orchestra reworks season schedule
The Minnesota Orchestra has restructured the remainder of its current season due to the coronavirus. This involves postponing or canceling all concerts through this June.
The "Summer at Orchestra Hall" season is now pushed back to July 2021.
The orchestra is adding five extra weeks of performances in August and early September this year to accommodate some concerts postponed from the current season. Others from the spring schedule will be part of the 2020-21 season, including two concerts with the band Cloud Cult.
— Euan Kerr | MPR News