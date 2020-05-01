Minnesotans aren’t going much of anywhere at the moment with the state still under a stay-at-home order, but an omnibus transportation policy bill is on the move following a House division vote Thursday.
The House Transportation Policy and Finance Division OK’d the amended bill. Rep. Frank Hornstein, DFL-Minneapolis, the division chair, sponsors the legislation that includes nearly two-dozen measures with bipartisan support.
Included in the bill is a provision that would extend a driver’s license and state identification card expiration enacted in March in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The legislation would broaden that extension to include licenses and ID’s that would expire in the month that follows the last month of a public health emergency period declared by the governor, like the one which the state is now under.
Another pandemic-related measure would direct MnDOT, the Department of Public Safety and the Metropolitan Council to each report to the Legislature on the use of federal funds appropriated to the state as part of the response to the COVID-19 health crisis. The report would be due annually by Feb. 15 until that funding is exhausted.
Other provisions in the bill include those that would:
• modify the location temporary vehicle permits — for new vehicles, those issued to nonresidents for transporting the vehicle out of state, or those issued in conjunction with expired registration — are required to display their temporary permit, moving it from the rear window of the vehicle to the location a license plate is normally displayed;
• allow drivers involved in a motor vehicle collision involving injury or damage to provide an email address in place of a residential address, and state that a driver’s license does not need to be shown to the other driver or drivers involved;
• set owner notification requirements in order for a private road to be dedicated as public when it is continuously repaired or maintained as a public road for six years;
• establish conditions for when an escort vehicle or escort by peace officer vehicles are needed to accompany a vehicle that is overweight or over length;
• create an optional identifier on driver’s licenses and state ID’s allowing the holder to indicate they have a mental health disorder; and
• provide for a continued non-voting membership on the Driver and Vehicle Systems Oversight Committee for the person who served as chair of the Governor’s Blue Ribbon Council on Information Technology, after that council is dissolved.
The bill now heads to the House Ways and Means Committee, likely its final stop before the House Floor.