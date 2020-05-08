Diamond Syas walks out on to the floor of Mariucci Arena past choir members before finding her seat during graduation commencement in 2016. State officials are allowing graduation ceremonies to happen this year, as long as they’re remote or virtual. Evan Frost | MPR News
State officials are allowing graduation ceremonies to happen, as long as they’re remote or virtual.
Officials with the Minnesota Department of Health are joining state education commissioners for K-12 and higher ed Friday morning to announce guidelines that would allow schools, colleges and universities to host graduation ceremonies for the class of 2020 either remotely or virtually.
The guidelines advise how school districts or colleges are able to host ceremonies. Students, parents and staff were still told to stay home as possible, and that indoor ceremonies are prohibited.
The guidelines also stated that participants can’t walk to the ceremony or participate outside of their vehicles. Windows need to be rolled up if parked next to another vehicle, or parked six feet apart if windows are rolled down. Events must also be brief, and no objects can be passed physically between households.
Despite seniors having already missed other events that traditionally marked the end of their high school experience such as prom and class trips, Walz — a former teacher in Mankato — said Thursday he wanted to try to make sure that the milestone of completing their studies was not overlooked.
“Rites of passages are really important,” he said. “We don’t do a lot of them in our society, but a graduation and a graduation party is one of the markings of adulthood, and that you have now entered another level.”
Schools statewide are also taking steps to ensure that their seniors at least have a ceremony to celebrate their accomplishments. Some colleges like Winona State University in southeast Minnesota are planning to host virtual ceremonies via Zoom or other services. The Minneapolis Public Schools district is also going virtual.
However, some school districts planned for ceremonies that appeared to fall outside of the newly released guidelines. A day before Friday’s press conference, Mayo High School in Rochester announced plans to host a multi-day ceremony where graduates would be filmed walking across the stage, receiving their diploma from their principal, and then walking off all while wearing their caps and gowns.
The district said it would only allow for 30 seniors at the event at a time, and two guests per student. Once filming finished, the footage would be edited together to make one complete commencement video.
Friday’s announcement may change those plans.