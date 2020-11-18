Minneapolis (AP) — The Associated Press state high school football polls for the week of November 18, first-place votes in parentheses, record and total points as voted upon by a statewide panel of prep sports writers:

Class 6A

School Total Points Prv

1. Lakeville South (4) (6-0) 40 1

2. Eden Prairie (6-0) 36 2

3. Rosemount (4-0) 32 5

4. St. Michael-Albertville (5-1) 27 3

5. Blaine (5-1) 20 7

6. Farmington (5-1) 19 9

(tie) Maple Grove (4-1) 19 6

8. Shakopee (4-2) 12 T10

9. East Ridge (4-1) 9 4

10. Totino-Grace (4-2) 3 NR

Others receiving votes: Stillwater 2, Prior Lake 1.

Class 5A

School Total Points Prv

1. St. Thomas Academy (5) (5-0) 50 1

2. Moorhead (6-0) 42 2

3. Mankato West (5-0) 41 3

4. Andover (6-0) 35 4

5. Chanhassen (5-0) 32 5

6. Mahtomedi (4-1) 19 9

7. Spring Lake Park (5-1) 17 T10

8. Robbinsdale Armstrong (4-1) 9 T10

9. Tartan (5-1) 8 7

10. Bemidji (4-2) 6 8

Others receiving votes: Rogers 5, Owatonna 4, Elk River 3, Chaska 2, Rochester Mayo 2

Class 4A

School Total Points Prv

1. Fridley (5) (6-0) 50 1

2. Rocori (6-0) 45 2

3. Grand Rapids (6-0) 40 4

4. Jordan (4-0) 28 5

5. Hutchinson (4-2) 25 3

6. Detroit Lakes (5-1) 21 T10

7. Kasson-Mantorville (4-2) 18 9

8. Marshall (4-2) 12 6

9. Becker (3-2) 9 NR

10. Hermantown (5-2) 7 NR

Others receiving votes: Orono 6, Princeton 6, Willmar 5, Byron 2, Holy Angels 1.

Class 3A

School Total Points Prv

1. Annandale (4) (6-0) 40 1

2. Cannon Falls (6-0) 36 2

3. Albany (6-0) 32 3

4. Pierz (6-0) 27 4

5. Waseca (4-1) 20 T5

(tie) Mora (5-0) 20 T5

7. Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton (5-0) 18 7

8. Litchfield (5-1) 9 9

(tie) Rochester Lourdes (4-1) 9 8

10. Plainview1Elgin-Millville (4-2) 3 10

Others receiving votes: St. Croix Lutheran 2, Aitkin 2, Luverne 2.

Class 2A

School Total Points Prv

1. Caledonia (4) (3-0) 40 1

2. Blue Earth Area (6-0) 35 2

3. Barnesville (6-0) 32 3

4. Minneapolis North (5-1) 29 4

5. Chatfield (4-1) 22 7

6. Morris Area-Chokio-Alberta (5-1) 17 5

7. Moose Lake-Willow River (3-1) 16 6

8. Paynesville (5-1) 11 8

9. St. Agnes (5-0) 10 NR

10. Eden Valley-Watkins (5-1) 5 NR

Others receiving votes: Maple River 2, Redwood Valley 1.

Class A

School Total Points Prv

1. Blooming Prairie (4) (4-0) 40 1

2. Mahnomen-Waubun (5-0) 35 2

3. Minneota (6-0) 33 3

4. Mayer Lutheran (6-0) 28 5

5. Murray County Central (6-0) 24 6

6. BOLD (5-1) 18 T7

7. Dawson-Boyd (5-1) 16 4

8. New York Mills (4-0) 9 10

9. Wabasso (5-1) 8 T7

10. Lester Prairie-Holy Trinity (6-1) 4 T7

(tie) Breckenridge (5-1) 4 NR

Others receiving votes: Browerville 1.

Class 9-MAN

School Total Points Prv

1. Grand Meadow (3) (6-0) 30 1

2. Hills-Beaver Creek (6-0) 27 2

3. Hancock (6-0) 24 3

4. South Ridge (6-0) 21 4

5. Mountain Iron-Buhl (4-0) 18 5

6. Stephen-Argyle (6-0) 15 6

7. Renville County West (5-0) 12 7

8. Ogilvie (5-1) 6 8

9. Win-E-Mac (5-1) 5 10

10. Lanesboro (6-1) 4 NR

Others receiving votes: Mountain Lake Area 2, Goodridge-Grygla-Gatzke 1.

