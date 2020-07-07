Gov. Tim Walz said Tuesday that his administration isn’t sure yet whether students will be back at school in the fall — and some legislators aren’t happy.
“It is still my intention for us to try and find a model where we get as many students back in the buildings as possible, that we do it with the best health advice that we can and we be adaptable because this is changing,” Walz told Kare 11‘s John Croman. “I think if you’d asked us three weeks ago, I was much more certain that we would be able to move a large number back in than I am today.”
A final decision on what fall 2020 will look like is still weeks away. Walz’s administration promised an announcement by the last week of July.
Until then, schools are expected to plan for three scenarios: distance learning, in-person classes or a combination of both, and should be prepared to switch throughout the school year.
Some Minnesota Republicans have criticized the state’s approach, saying that individual districts should be able to decide how they’ll start the school year.
Rep. Pat Garofolo, R-Farmington, responded to Walz’s comments with a tweet that said, “I believe parents, working with their local school board and local administrators can make this decision. We do NOT need a King to rule over us and make these decisions.”
“Every district is different in size and location. The decision should be made by local parents and local school boards,” Garofolo wrote in another tweet.
Sen. Michelle Benson, R-Ham Lake, weighed in on Twitter as well.
“School 2 or 3 days per week? Send home work for the other 3 of 2 days? Parents work from home and manage ‘distance learning.’ Why wouldn’t parent in this circumstance just homeschool?” Benson wrote in a tweet.