Minnesota’s COVID-19 death toll jumped to 160 on Tuesday, with 17 more deaths reported from Monday. But the Health Department also noted a one-day dip in the number of intensive care patients from 126 to 117 while current hospitalizations tied to the disease remained stable.
The total number of positive tests for the disease jumped again, hitting 2,567. Just under half of those infected since the pandemic began have recovered to the point they no longer need to be isolated.
In south central Minnesota, Blue Earth County has the most confirmed cases, with 24, while Le Sueur County has 22 confirmed, most of which are recovered. Rice County has seven confirmed cases and one death; Steele County has nine confirmed cases; Nicollet County seven confirmed and two deaths; Waseca County three confirmed; Goodhue County 19 confirmed; Brown County eight confirmed and one death; and Sibley County one confirmed.
The new numbers come a day after Gov. Tim Walz acknowledged the mounting deaths and hospitalizations may be the beginning of COVID-19 surge. "Minnesota has started potentially up the climb that we thought would come,” Walz told reporters.
That climb was accelerated by an outbreak in southwestern Minnesota’s Nobles County where cases have skyrocketed the past two days. State officials Tuesday reported 101 positive tests now for COVID-19 in Nobles County — up from two cases Wednesday and nearly triple the number reported Saturday.
The JBS pork processing plant in Worthington is at the center of that outbreak. On Monday morning, company executives announced they were indefinitely shutting the plant, which employs some 2,000 workers, to try and get control of the situation. State health officials say at least 33 of the Nobles County cases are JBS employees.
Nobles County has the largest outbreak in Minnesota outside the Twin Cities area and Rochester. It has the highest rate of COVID-19 cases of any county relative to its population.
Although Walz faces new political pressure from Republicans to restart the economy, he said Monday that science will continue to drive his decision-making. He’s moved already to open golfing, boating and other activities with safe distancing rules.
But he’s cautioned repeatedly that restaurants, bars and big sporting events — places with big crowds close together — will be among the last pieces of the economy to restart. While the state is better positioned to cope with a spike in cases, the governor said complete normalcy won't return anytime soon.
Even when businesses and retail establishments do reopen they are “going to have to change the way business is done for the next 18 months,” Walz said Monday. “The retail buying experience is going to change dramatically.”
There must be a clear safety plan before businesses can reopen on a broad scale, he added. "If opening up the businesses were safe, we'd do it tomorrow,” he said. “Just to say open up, that's not reasonable."
Beyond the updates on deaths and cases, the Health Department on Tuesday also reported:
The youngest person in intensive care is 19 years old. For weeks it had been 25 and the Health Department noted a 20 year old on Monday. The age range of deaths remains 56 to 104 years old.
14 of the latest deaths involved people living in long-term care facilities. Officials have said most of the deaths in Minnesota have involved people with underlying health problems.
More than 47,000 tests have been conducted in Minnesota. That’s still far below the 5,000 a day Walz says is needed by May 4, when his stay-at-home order is set to expire. Health Department data show fewer than 1,200 daily tests reported on average since April 14.
Grand Rapids paper mill shuttered as business drops
A northern Minnesota paper mill is temporarily closing because of the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.
UPM Blandin, which employs about 400 people, cites market forces for shutting down its Grand Rapids mill. The company did not provide exact details of the shutdown, but a representative from Teamsters Local 346 tells WDIO-TV the closure is expected to last about two weeks.
“The global response to the coronavirus pandemic has led to an overall slowdown of the economy. We are taking short-term measures to respond to market conditions. We rely on our global network of modern paper mills to meet customer demand,” Scott Juidici, general manager of UPM Blandin, said in a statement.
— The Associated Press
Hibbing Taconite to lay off 650 due to coronavirus
Another mining company on the Iron Range is idling workers due to the coronavirus pandemic and the declining demand for steel.
Hibbing Taconite will end production May 3. As a result, 650 workers will be laid off, both salaried and hourly workers.
ArcelorMittal, which manages Hibbing Taconite and owns the largest stake in the mine, hopes to restart production July 6.
Hibbing Taconite is the third Iron Range mine and plant to announce it would stop production and layoff most employees.
Cleveland-Cliffs said recently it would idle Northshore Mining in Babbitt and Silver Bay and U.S. Steel said it would temporarily stop production at Keetac. Layoffs at the three mines total about 1,500.
— The Associated Press
Duluth faces $25M budget shortfall amid COVID-19 outbreak
Duluth officials have begun making cuts to help absorb a projected $25 million budget shortfall caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Mayor Emily Larson said Duluth will also delay opening the Lake Superior Zoo, Park Point beach house and Wade Stadium until July 1. The city will not open one of its two golf courses this summer, a move Larson said will save $150,000.
“This is one of the first announcements that I think will start impacting people in a very personal way. There will be many to come. I know that because I know the decisions that are likely ahead of us,” Larson said.
The mayor said Duluth will be able to move ahead with nearly $7 million in street projects. City officials also announced new loans and grant programs to help small businesses hurt by the pandemic.
The city has already laid off 45 temporary workers.
— Dan Kraker | MPR News
More than 100 cases linked to N.D. wind turbine factory; 11 from MN
A total of 128 people associated with a Grand Forks, N.D., wind turbine factory have tested positive for COVID-19.
LM Wind Power employees nearly 900 people. Grand Forks Public Health Director Deborah Swanson said about half of them were tested last week, and a significant number of those tests came back positive for COVID-19.
“The total number is 128 associated with this worksite; 11 of those individuals are residents of Minnesota. And our colleagues in Minnesota will be following up with contact investigation in Minnesota counties,” Swanson said.
Grand Forks city officials say workers at the plant had complained prior to the outbreak that the company wasn’t following health guidelines. Mayor Michael Brown said state and local health officials acted quickly when they learned of a possible outbreak at the plant.
LM Wind Power, which is owned by General Electric, has closed the facility for a minimum of 14 days.
— MPR News staff