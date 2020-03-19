Gov. Tim Walz has ordered a halt to elective surgeries or procedures if they’re not deemed essential to saving a life, preserving organ function or dealing with diseases such as cancer.
The executive order is just the latest in a string of drastic measures being taken to slow the spread of COVID-19 in Minnesota. In ordering providers to put off procedures, Walz said it would free up medical capacity and reduce contact between patients and doctors as the coronavirus situation worsens.
It kicks in on Monday and will last indefinitely.
Exceptions include surgeries to save an organ system function or prevent permanent dysfunction of an extremity, including jaws and teeth.
It applies to both inpatient and outpatient procedures. Willful violations of the order could result in jail time or fines.
