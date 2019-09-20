<&firstgraph>ROCHESTER, Minn. — A high-level coalition set on remaking play-dates, team snack coolers, car-seat cup-holders and birthday parties have released a first-ever consensus statement on young children’s consumption of drinks. If you want what’s best for your child, it says, serve water and milk only.
The Healthy Eating Research recommendations, released on Wednesday, Sept. 18, and signed by the American Academy of Pediatrics, the American Heart Association, the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics and the American Academy of Pediatric Dentistry, formalizes a minimalist beverage position that has been building in health circles but never stated so directly: in a nutshell, the colorful array of packaged drinks for kids may be popular and in some cases even natural, but they are not good for them.
“Families deserve clear and consistent guidance on what their young children should drink and what they should avoid,” said Dr. Richard Besser in a statement. “These recommendations from our country’s leading medical and nutrition organizations will help families raise healthy children.” Besser is President and CEO of the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, the policy organization which funded the project by Healthy Eating Research.<&firstgraph>
<&firstgraph>Infants should be given breast milk or infant formula only, according to the report. Parents should begin introducing small amounts of water between 6-12 months “to help babies get familiar with the taste” of the once-common staple otherwise known as H2O. One year-old children are advised to drink whole milk or water. Children aged 2-5 are advised to drink reduced fat milk and water only.
<&firstgraph>“All kids 5 and under should avoid drinking flavored milks, toddler formulas, plant-based/non-dairy milks, caffeinated beverages and sugar and low-calorie sweetened beverages,” the statement advised.
<&firstgraph>100% fruit juice, long considered a natural food by parents and therefore seemingly good for children, is specifically cautioned against for children under one, and treated as strictly optional but not recommended thereafter. In spite of advocacy and emerging data in support of whole fat milk throughout childhood, the report held to the somewhat beleaguered advisory to drink milk with reduced fat after age 2, albeit calling for a review of the data behind that advice in future recommendations.
<&firstgraph>Dr. Robert M. Lustig, a pediatric endocrinologist at the University of California, San Francisco was one of the earliest opponents of juice in the diet of children. He stated on Twitter yesterday that while he supported the recommendations, he opposed the provision against whole milk, adding that dietary saturated fat from milk “might actually be protective against diabetes.”
<&firstgraph>The new recommendations stem from concerns that young children are learning lifelong taste preferences towards sweet foods, pairing that will train them towards foods associated with poor health outcomes and cavities. The report was rolled out with a website stocked with high-production educational materials, including video in which a child wearing a shirt marked Water kicks over a pyramid of juice boxes and Capri Sun-styled foil bag drinks.
<&firstgraph>Taking on the powerful beverage industry so directly is uncommon for dietary advisories, which are notorious for equivocating when it comes to specific food products. Health advice, much of funded by the food and beverage industries, has traditionally steered clear of juice and plant-based milk substitutes as well.
<&firstgraph>But the report comes at a time when sippy cups filled with juice are common, half of all 2-5 year-olds drink sweetened beverages daily, and parents confront aisles stocked with juice boxes, energy drinks, coffee drinks, flavored milks, non-dairy milks made from soy, almonds, rice and oats, and now, all of to be avoided, according to the authors.
“This increasingly crowded, diverse beverage landscape and the variety of existing, and sometimes inconsistent, recommendations have contributed to confusion among parents and caregivers, health care providers, and other stakeholders about what and how much young children should drink as part of a healthy diet” the report stated.<&firstgraph>
<&firstgraph>In stating that its milk and water only when it comes to kids and good health, the report does everything it is power to erase that ambiguity.