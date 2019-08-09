A recent study by Wallethub.com ranks Minnesota as the top state for health care based on factors like the cost, access, and outcomes of treatment. While its neighbor states of North Dakota, South Dakota and Wisconsin rank in the top 20 best in the nation.
According to the Center for Disease Control, 87.6% of the population has regular access to medical care, but the quality of that care can vary from state to state.
Cost varies depending on the overall health of the community’s population and having access to advanced medical equipment and treatments. Today, the average American spends more than $10,000 per year on personal health care, according to the most recent estimates from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. But a higher cost of care doesn’t necessarily equal better health.
To determine where Americans receive the best and worst health care, WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 43 measures of cost, accessibility and outcome.
Minnesota is placed at the top of the list for best health care based on high ranking for the other three major factors: access, cost, and outcomes, according to the study. Its top ranking is due to its relatively high rankings in the three main categories, coming in second in cost (District of Columbia received the number one spot), fourth in access and ninth in outcomes.
While North Dakota's health care ranks ninth overall and its cost of care is right behind Minnesota, third on the list, ninth in access but falling to the 22nd spot in outcomes.
South Dakota ranks in the top 20 for best health care overall, cost and access: 18 overall. 17th in cost and 15 in access.. However, South Dakota falls just behind North Dakota in outcomes, ranking 24.
Wisconsin edges out South Dakota, grabbing the 16th ranking in overall health care ranking. Although, out of the four states, it has the highest cost, 45 overall but six in access. It falls right after North Dakota for outcomes at number 10.
North Dakota, Minnesota and South Dakota all ranked in the top five of highest physician Medicare-Acceptance Rate which could be one of the reasons of the states’ aforementioned overall ‘cost’ rankings. Read the report on WalletHub.com for a full description of the methodology.