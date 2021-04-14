Minnesota’s vaccination rate has slowed slightly over the past week, with around 25,000 people per day getting their first shot, down from around 30,000 per day at the peak. The slowdown is driven by fewer doses being sent into the state — especially fewer doses of the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
On Tuesday, state officials followed the lead of the federal Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which jointly recommended a pause in administering the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Minnesota will receive no new Johnson & Johnson doses next week, a sharp drop from the 80,000 it received last week.
Here are Minnesota’s current COVID-19 statistics:
6,978 deaths (16 new); 547,101 positive cases; 95 percent off isolation
48 percent of adults with at least one dose; 33 percent completely vaccinated
About 84 percent of Minnesotans 65 and older with at least one vaccine
“This is being done out of an abundance of caution. This is the way the system is supposed to work. I would anticipate this should be a relatively short pause,” Gov. Tim Walz said Tuesday, adding that 95 percent of the vaccinations in Minnesota have been Pfizer or Moderna supplies and those shipments are continuing unabated.
Walz, former Gov. Tim Pawlenty and Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm all received the J&J vaccine two weeks ago.
Severe side effects from the J&J vaccine remain extremely rare, said Malcolm. Anyone experiencing severe headaches, abdominal pain or shortness of breath within three weeks of receiving the J&J shot should contact their health care provider, she said.