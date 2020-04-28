Minnesota’s COVID-19 toll continued its grim ascent Tuesday, with the Health Department reporting 15 more deaths tied to the disease, putting the total at 301 since the pandemic began.
The number of people currently hospitalized jumped to 314, although those needing intensive care dipped slightly to 120. The state has recorded 4,181 total positive tests for the disease with about 46 percent recovered to the point they no longer need to be isolated.
In south central Minnesota, Blue Earth County has the most confirmed cases, with 33, while Le Sueur County has 24 confirmed, most of which are recovered. Rice County has 11 confirmed cases and one death; Steele County has 14 confirmed cases; Nicollet County nine confirmed and two deaths; Waseca County four confirmed; Goodhue County 19 confirmed; Brown County eight confirmed and one death; and Sibley County two confirmed.
The newest numbers come a day after Minnesota agriculture commissioner made clear the economic the state’s hog producers face as COVID-19 keeps two major pork processing plants shuttered. With those plants down farmers have nowhere to sell the animals and are starting to euthanize them.
While the food supply is stable, the hog farmers face a “very precarious situation,” said Minnesota Agriculture Commissioner Thom Petersen.
More big decisions this week
Walz will announce this week whether he’ll continue or end his stay-at-home order that runs through May.
The same goes for restrictions on bars, restaurants that have been closed to all but takeout and delivery since the middle of March.
Both sets of curbs are due to end next Monday, barring extensions. Right now travel that isn’t considered essential is still discouraged and workplaces that aren’t explicitly exempt should stay closed. And for now people can’t get a drink or a bite to eat in a restaurant, only to-go.
Even as factory and some office workers return to their job sites this week, Walz has made it clear that places that depend on public crowds, including bars, eateries and big sporting events, will be the last ones to return to normal business operations.
SW Minnesota outbreaks and the meat supply
Nobles County continues to be the largest COVID-19 cluster outside the Twin Cities. The outbreak there is focused around the JBS pork processing plant in Worthington, which has since closed.
With major processing operations in Minnesota and South Dakota idled, Petersen said officials are “looking for homes” at smaller processors for 100,00 to 200,000 hogs a week.
"The decision to euthanize animals is very emotional,” he said.
Testing increase slowed by ‘logistical’ issues
Minnesota health officials continue to say that limited coronavirus testing means that confirmed cases are only a small piece of the disease’s true spread.
Last week, Gov. Tim Walz unveiled plans for testing many more people — as many as 20,000 a day. However, current increases in testing have been more limited.
Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm said Monday that the laboratories and health care providers were still dealing with “logistical issues” tied to the ramp-up but that officials were still shooting to complete 5,000 daily tests by next week.
Increased testing will be critical in Minnesota leaders’ decisions to reopen Minnesota. While Walz has issued a a new set of standards for certain manufacturing, industrial and office workers to return to the job, it’s unclear how quickly businesses will move.
"What we're basically hearing from the largest employers to the smaller-size employers is that they're going to move pretty cautiously. They're still working through their own internal protocols about how they would invite people back into the office,” said Steve Cramer, CEO of the Minneapolis Downtown Council.
MN Senate readies vote delaying business tax payments
The Minnesota Senate is primed to vote soon on a bill to ease some tax deadlines for businesses during the coronavirus pandemic.
The Senate Taxes Committee endorsed a plan Tuesday that gives commercial property owners until July to pay their state-assessed taxes without penalty; the local portion would still be due on May 15 unless the county they are in has relaxed the deadline. The bill also provides more flexibility with corporate and other business income taxes.
Senate Taxes Committee Chair Roger Chamberlain, R-Lino Lakes, said every bit helps. “I believe this is urgent, timely, necessary,” Chamberlain said. “And we have to be as aggressive as we can to help out employers and employees to get people back to work, and get the economy running again, as aggressively as we can.”
The combined steps would push more than $1.2 billion in tax payments from one fiscal year to the next, so the state would have to do a bit of cash-flow juggling. Minnesota already gave individual income tax filers who are on a yearly filing schedule until July 15 to make any payments on 2019 income.
Homeowners are still required to pay their property taxes by May 15, although some counties are pushing off deadlines, too. There is no state portion of homeowner property taxes, so the revenue goes for school, city and county services.
The Democratic-led House hasn’t indicated whether it will agree to shift the business tax deadlines. Revenue Commissioner Cynthia Bauerly said the Senate bill was under review by Gov. Tim Walz’s administration. She didn’t take an immediate position on it.
— Brian Bakst | MPR News
12 people have died of COVID-19 at Minneapolis nursing home
A Minneapolis nursing home says a dozen residents have died because of COVID-19.
A letter posted on the website of Catholic Eldercare says its long-term nursing care facility has at least eight confirmed cases of COVID-19 and, as of a week ago, the illness led to the deaths of 12 residents.
The letter says in consultation with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Minnesota Department of Health, they are keeping all lab-confirmed positive cases on the third floor of the facility and dedicating staff to those residents.
Once cleared of the virus, residents will be able to return to the floors they live on.
— Peter Cox | MPR News
Wayzata assisted living facility to shut after outbreak
Meridian Manor, the Wayzata assisted living facility that had an outbreak of COVID-19 among staff and residents, is closing its doors.
At least 21 residents of the 59 in the home tested positive for coronavirus. Two have died. Thirteen staff members have also tested positive for the virus.
Transforming Age, the nonprofit organization that runs Meridian Manor, said the state Health Department’s emergency COVID-19 task force said all residents had to move to other providers.
The company is helping residents transition to new locations at no cost.
— Peter Cox | MPR News
Pandemic exacerbates issues for vulnerable communities
The coronavirus outbreak has exacerbated issues that Minnesota’s most vulnerable populations already face.
Jack Loftus is co-founder of Southside Harm Reduction Services in Minneapolis, which works to improve the safety of people who use injection drugs.
Loftus said they’ve ramped up their street outreach to people who live outside in camps, as they continue to face the same housing and health disparities they faced before the outbreak.
"With coronavirus now, everything’s on telehealth, and so for people who don’t have phones or don’t have laptops or don’t have access to internet in a private place... maybe the place you use internet is at a McDonalds," he said. "You don’t want to do your mental health therapy appointment in a McDonalds."
Loftus said they are distributing hand sanitizer, homemade masks and coronavirus information, and also helping people sign up to receive federal stimulus payments.
— Emily Bright | MPR News