Many U.S. agriculturalists are looking for additional ways to earn money, and a new federal government analysis confirms that agritourism is a growing source of income for farmers and ranchers, though much of North Dakota and Minnesota are identified as “cold spots” for agritourism.
Agritourism refers to farms with an educational or recreational component such as tours of a working farm or a “U-pick” berry operation.
Agritourism revenue soared from $200 million in 2002 to $900 million in 2017, according to data from the Census of Agriculture that was analyzed by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Economic Research Service. The analysis was published in the November issue of the ERS Amber Waves magazine.
The increase may have been even greater than that, the analysis notes. The 2017 total didn’t include income from wineries, while the 2002 total did.
The research found both “hot spots,” where agritourism is relatively common, and “cold spots,” where it’s relatively rare.
Being located near natural amenities or in close proximity to other outdoor activities increases agritourism economic activity. So does raising grapes, fruits, tree nuts and specialty livestock, the report found.
Farms and ranches in more populated counties earn more revenue, while farms in more rural areas are most likely to adopt agritourism. Operators of farms in more rural areas may see fewer alternative sources of income and thus turn to agritourism, according to the analysis.
Many of the hot spots were in the intermountain West, including parts of Montana, often consisting of dude ranches near national parks. Western Texas also is home to a large hot spot, reflecting proximity to hunting recreation, the analysis found.
Large cold spots included much of North Dakota and Minnesota. Climate, culture and landscape are at least partly responsible, the report said.