Legislators from both the Minnesota House of Representatives and the Minnesota Senate have joined a lawsuit against Gov. Tim Walz regarding the Governor’s emergency powers and the peacetime emergency declaration. The lawsuit was originally filed by the four members of the New House Republican Caucus and the Free Minnesota Coalition.
Specifically, the legislators from the Minnesota House of Representatives who have joined the lawsuit are Rep. Shane Mekeland, Rep. Mary Franson, Rep. Eric Lucero, Rep. Joe McDonald, Rep Jeff Backer and Rep. Glenn Gruenhagen. In the Minnesota Senate, Sen. Scott Jensen, Sen. Mike Goggin, and Sen. Andrew Mathews have joined the lawsuit. These legislators join Reps. Steve Drazkowski (Republican-Mazeppa, Cal Bahr (Republican-East Bethel), Tim Miller (Republican-Prinsburg) and Jeremy Munson (Republican-Lake Crystal).
“The unilateral authority awarded to Governor Walz by virtue of his declaring a peacetime emergency is egregious and unconstitutional,” said Rep. Steve Drazkowski (RepublicanMazeppa). “On June 12, Governor Walz once again extended the peacetime emergency declaration by a full month. These actions have allowed the Governor to circumvent the Minnesota Legislature for four full months. No governor should be allowed to write law on their own and dismiss the legislative branch of government.”
Attorney Erick Kaardal will represent the legislators and business owners in the lawsuit. Mr. Kaardal has represented many clients in cases involving individual liberty and government overreach.
“Our system demands checks and balances,” said Rep. Jeremy Munson (Republican-Lake Crystal). “The Governor’s decision to ignore our constitutional process is devastating to the institutions which maintain a responsible system of self-governance. We filed this lawsuit because Governor Walz has not been held accountable for his unconstitutional actions.”
The lawsuit was filed on May 28,. In response to the lawsuit, the Walz Administration has been ordered to provide legal justification for their actions no later than Thursday. A formal hearing for this lawsuit has been set for July 16.