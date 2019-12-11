In this photo provided by Wayland Baptist University, J.J. Culver (10) shoots during an NAIA college basketball game against Southwestern Adventist on Tuesday in Plainview, Texas. Culver became the fourth college basketball player to score 100 or more points in a game, reaching the century mark in a 124-60 win over Southwestern Adventist on Tuesday night. (Claudia Lusk/Wayland Baptist University via AP)