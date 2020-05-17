Minnesota Republican Party leaders postponed their online state convention Saturday after problems with voting software.
Republican delegates — gathered online instead of in-person because of the coronavirus pandemic — were set to endorse former Congressman Jason Lewis' campaign against incumbent DFL Sen. Tina Smith. But after several hours of delays, state party Chairwoman Jennifer Carnahan announced the decision.
"Unfortunately with the challenges that have been going on with the voting system we do not have the ability to move forward at this point in time with today's convention," she told delegates from around the state.
Carnahan suggested that problems with the software could have been linked to sabotage.
"There is a possibility that there has been or was an attempt by an outside source to impede our business, and could be a rational explanation for the massive amounts of overflow trying to logjam this system which is preventing us from doing our business," she said.
In posts to Twitter after the postponement, the party said the voting system "remains secure" but the software vendor "witnessed an unprecedented spike in volume they cannot attribute to normal use of any kind." The party said it "will be working w/our voting vendor & law enforcement to investigate & determine the source of this disruption."
Carnahan did not say when the convention would be rescheduled.
Prior to the postponement, delegates heard from several speakers including 6th District Republican Congressman Tom Emmer, who ripped DFL Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz.
"We've got governors and Democrats over-reaching all across this country -- and ours? Ours is one of the worst. Because he's trying to tell you that he's helping you. Tell him to get out of the way so we can help ourselves," Emmer said.
Emmer is the chairman of the National Republican Congressional Committee, and is tasked with flipping the U.S. House back to Republican control — which he predicted will happen in November.
Minnesota Democrats are planning to hold their virtual state convention at the end of the month, where they will endorse Smith's re-election effort.