Waseca, MN (56093)

Today

Snow this evening will give way to windy conditions and a mixture of rain and wet snow late. Some sleet or freezing rain possible. Low 31F. Winds E at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 100%. 3 to 5 inches of snow expected..

Tonight

Snow this evening will give way to windy conditions and a mixture of rain and wet snow late. Some sleet or freezing rain possible. Low 31F. Winds E at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 100%. 3 to 5 inches of snow expected.