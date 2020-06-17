Minnesota’s COVID-19 toll continued to show signs of plateauing even as the number of deaths continued to climb.
The Health Department Wednesday reported 12 more people succumbing to the disease, putting Minnesota at 1,325 deaths since the pandemic began.
However, two closely watched measures — the daily number of people currently hospitalized (351) and those needing intensive care (181) — continue to fall. Intensive care cases are at their lowest point in more than a month.
In south central Minnesota, Rice County has the most confirmed cases, now at 701, including three deaths. Steele County is next with 179 confirmed and no deaths, while Blue Earth County has 169 confirmed and two deaths. Le Sueur County has 53 confirmed and one death; Nicollet County 95 confirmed and 11 deaths; Waseca County 34 confirmed and no deaths; Goodhue County 97 confirmed and seven deaths; Brown County 20 confirmed and two deaths; and Sibley County 26 confirmed and two deaths.
Public Health officials in Rice County noted that at least part of the higher number of cases in that county can be attributed to a higher rate of testing. Area businesses who are screening employees each time they arrive for work is also contributing to the higher number of confirmed cases, officials said.
In Nicollet County, the death toll is higher due to impact on the elderly community. At least one assisted living facility in the county reported a couple dozen cases, though it did not report the number of deaths from its facility. All deaths in the county have been residents in their 80s or 90s.
Officials continue to implore Minnesotans to continue wearing masks in public spaces and keep social distancing. People who feel flu-like symptoms should get tested and people who feel ill should stay home.
About 87 percent of those confirmed with the disease have recovered to the point they no longer need to be isolated. Among those who’ve died in the pandemic, some 80 percent were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities, nearly all had underlying health problems.
Meatpacking hot spots remain
Many of the outbreaks outside the Twin Cities metro area are focused around meatpacking plants. Officials have intensified testing in those hot spots, uncovering more infections.
That includes Mower County in southeastern Minnesota, where there were 661 confirmed cases as of Tuesday. That puts Mower County second to Nobles County in cases per capita, according to an MPR News analysis.
Mower County is home to Hormel Foods and Quality Pork Processors, both of which say they’re partnering with Mayo Clinic to ramp up employee testing. Quality Pork Producers has at least 90 employees with active cases, and 100 more who have recovered.
While some of Mower County’s positive cases are associated with people who work in the facilities and with the people they live with, county officials say they are also seeing transmission among people who live in the county but work in other counties where coronavirus is present.
In southwestern Minnesota, Nobles County reported 1,620 confirmed cases as of Tuesday. In mid-April, there were just a handful of cases. Roughly 1 in 14 people now have tested positive for COVID-19 in the county, although there have been no increases the past few days.
Worthington’s massive JBS pork processing plant was the epicenter of the Nobles outbreak. The JBS plant shut on April 20 but has since partially reopened with expanded hygiene and health monitoring measures.
Similar problems have been reported in Stearns County, where COVID-19 cases tied to two packing plants — Pilgrim’s Pride poultry plant in Cold Spring and Jennie-O Turkey in Melrose — skyrocketed in May.
An undisclosed number of workers at both plants have tested positive for the virus. There were about 55 confirmed cases in Stearns County in early May. By Tuesday, confirmed cases were at 2,109 with 19 deaths.
Kandiyohi County in west-central Minnesota is also seeing cases continue to climb more than a month after officials with the Jennie-O turkey processing plant there said some employees had tested positive for the coronavirus. The county had confirmed three COVID-19 cases then.
As of Tuesday, the Health Department reported 548 people have now tested positive in the county.
Cases continue to climb noticeably in Cottonwood County, home to a pork processing plant in Windom, and in Lyon County, around a turkey processor in Marshall.
Officials: COVID-19 fears keeping kids from well visits
State health officials say they’re concerned that kids in Minnesota aren’t getting appropriate routine medical care as the COVID-19 pandemic lingers on.
Researchers saw vaccination rates plummet in the weeks that followed the initial outbreak of coronavirus infections. Minnesota Department of Health leaders said they thought that reflected a sharp drop in parents bringing their kids in for routine checkups.
“We want parents to know that it's very important that they continue to make sure their kids get evaluated,” said Kris Ehresmann, the state’s infectious disease director. “Those well-child checkups include many important things, including immunization.”
Dozens of children came down with measles in 2017 after a drop in vaccinations in Hennepin County.
— Tim Nelson | MPR News
K-12 academic year plans expected by late July
Schools will get state guidance by late July on how to plan for the upcoming academic year, the Minnesota Department of Education says.
Schools need months to hire staff, register students and plan for all the details of starting the upcoming school year. But state officials say they will not release guidance on what form the 2020-2021 academic year will take until the week of July 27.
At the moment, officials have told school districts and charter schools to plan for three possible scenarios in the fall:
1) All children return to school buildings and in-person classes.
2) No children return to school buildings for in-person classes. Instead, all students will engage in distance learning.
3) Employ a hybrid of these two options with both in-person classes and distance learning.
State officials say they will give districts guidance on planning for the three scenarios starting this week.
— Elizabeth Shockman | MPR News