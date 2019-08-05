Waseca, MN (56093)

Today

Thunderstorms, some locally heavy early, then partly cloudy after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low around 60F. NW winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms, some locally heavy early, then partly cloudy after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low around 60F. NW winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Chance of rain 100%.