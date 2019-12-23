This undated self-made photo provided by Nancy Glynn shows Glynn, of Manchester, N.H., with her son Hunter. Glynn is on the losing side of a growing movement to provide U.S. workers with paid parental leave. Congress passed a bill earlier in the week giving the country’s 2.1 million government employees 12 weeks of paid parental leave as part of a defense bill that President Donald Trump signed into law on Friday, Dec. 20. (Nancy Glynn via AP)