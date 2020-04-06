In this Wednesday, March 18, 2020 file photo, Gov. Tim Walz speaks during news conference in St. Paul, Minn., where he gave an update on the state's effort to slow down the coronavirus. On Friday, April 3, 2020, Walz said he's worried about neighboring states that have yet to issue stay-at-home orders to try and slow the spread of COVID-19. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)