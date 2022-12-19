Candle Customers

The community turned out in droves to see the expanded Holiday Craft Fair, held at the Starfire Event Center on Saturday. (Ethan Becker/southernminn.com)

Local customers were brought stright to local businesses and were given the opportunity to check a few things off their Christmas lists this past Saturday.

Vendor #2

Kim Sands, from Janesville, was just one of the many local vendors who came out to the Holiday Craft Fair. (Ethan Becker/southernminn.com)
Vendor #1

Jessica Rivest, one of the curators for The Farmhemian from Shakopee, was just one of the many vendors who came out and filled the Starfire Event Center on Saturday. (Ethan Becker/southernminn.com)
Customers at Fair

The Holiday Craft Fair expanded to its biggest size yet, filling all four rooms at the Starfire Event Center. (Ethan Becker/southernminn.com)

Ethan Becker is a reporter for the Waseca County News. Reach him at (507) 333-3133. Find him on Twitter @Ethan_BeckerWCN or @WasecaNews.

