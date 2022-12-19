Local customers were brought stright to local businesses and were given the opportunity to check a few things off their Christmas lists this past Saturday.
On Dec. 17, the Starfire Event Center held its annual Holiday Craft Fair from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Notable about this year’s event was the upgraded scale from previous craft fairs.
“We have four rooms, our whole building, filled with vendors. It’s the largest this event has ever been here,” Event Coordinator Mindy Jimenez said, “We normally just use one of our big ballrooms for the craft fair, but we hit our limit on vendors really quick, so we opened up to other and when we filled that we decided to open the other two rooms.”
The increased size was a slight risk for Jimenez, who said her goal is to entice the community to come in especially with the expanded size, but it paid off.
“We’ve had a lot of people coming in and shopping, which is great. If I’m able to get those vendors in here I want to be able to get the community to come in and support them,” Jimenez said. “We’ve had a lot of people coming in and getting their shopping done, it’s really great.”
Jimenez wasn’t the only one feeling the warm reception from the community. Vendors from all over the region came and brought their business to the craft fair, and they experienced the same response from the shoppers who came out on Saturday.
“I’ve always liked Waseca because I’m from New Richland, and they have a great fair and usually have quite a bit of a crowd,” Jan Tappe said.
Tappe is an independent consultant with Norwex, a multi-level marketing company dedicated to helping people “clean without the chemicals” by selling cloths made with silver, which has antibacterial properties.
“It’s been a really good response. The people are happy to see us and finish their Christmas shopping,” Tappe said.
Holding the craft fair isn’t just about having the community interact with local crafters and businesses, it’s also meant to help people.
“I don’t know about most people but I’m a bit of a last-minute shopper for Christmas presents,” Jimenez said. “I love events like this because it allows me to shop for multiple people and cross them off my list, as well as pick up some cool Christmas decor before the holidays.”
Few of the people who came to the craft fair left empty-handed or hungry, as the Starfire Event Center was also serving pizza, snacks and beverages to people in their bar area. Brenda Sandborg, one of the community members who came out to shop, said she hopes to see this event continue one year after year.
“This is good. It looks like there’s a lot of stuff here. … The crowd looks great and there’s a lot of options here to choose from,” Sandborg said.
Holding an annual event is in Starfire’s plans, and as always, they’re looking to expand. While Jimenez said they’ve likely reached their max for vendors at the Holiday Craft Fair, the Starfire Event Center will be looking to add more craft fairs around the year.
“We had a craft fair in July, but we always try to have a craft fair around the holiday season. This is our third or fourth year with the Holiday Craft Fair,” Jimenez said. “We’ll probably look to put on another craft fair in the early spring but we’ll always have the Holiday Craft Fair.”